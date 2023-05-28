Buffalo Grove man, 80, located after going missing
Updated 5/28/2023 8:51 PM
An 80-year-old Buffalo Grove man who went missing Saturday night was located Sunday, according to a release from the Buffalo Grove Police Department.
Syed Hussaini had last been seen walking away from a home on the 900 block of Stradford Circle in Buffalo Grove at about 10 p.m. Saturday
