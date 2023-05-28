Antioch-area man charged with sexually abusing teen girl

A 25-year-old Antioch-area man faces charges alleging he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl after picking her up at a Wisconsin home and taking her to his residence, authorities said Sunday.

George Soriano, 25, of the 40200 block of North Bonham Court, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of traveling to meet a minor, Lake County sheriff's police said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies went to Soriano's home at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call. The female caller reported that Soriano had picked her and her friend up in Wisconsin, drove them to his home and molested one of them, a 13-year-old girl, sheriff's police said.

Both victims were rescued by sheriff's deputies and transported to an area hospital for evaluations, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed Soriano met the girls on a social media application and made plans to meet them, according to the sheriff's office. The girls indicated they were fearful of Soriano because he had a firearm, sheriff's police said.

It is possible Soriano previously met in person with at least one of the juvenile victims, authorities said.

Soriano is in custody at the Lake County jail pending a bond hearing.