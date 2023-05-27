Suburban Skyview: They're still maintaining the grass at shuttered Arlington Park racetrack

It's hard to imagine what Arlington Park would look like without the massive grandstand. Even as Chicago Bears officials await the approval of demolition permits, the park's ground crews continue to maintain the pristine grasses on the track and infield.

The exterior grassy areas are also being cut.

The Bears applied for demolition permits in early May for the shuttered racetrack. Documents filed in Arlington Heights show the cost to take down the grandstand and other structures on the 326-acre site at $3.8 million.

One permit is for the interior of the six-story structure, office and jockey buildings. The other permit is for demolition of the buildings on site.

A St. Charles-based contractor has been tapped for the job, according to records. As plans continue on the $5 billion domed stadium and mixed-use entertainment complex project, officials of nearby towns are voicing their concerns about revenue allocation and who will pay for upgrades to roads leading to the stadium.

