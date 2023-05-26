Stories of fallen Lake County heroes shared on Memorial Day website

The public can visit the Lake County Memorial Day website to share stories of fallen military heroes and learn more about their lives and service to our country. The site and virtual tribute wall was developed in 2020, when in-person Memorial Day ceremonies weren't possible to allow fallen military service members to be honored. The public is encouraged to add to the wall as a virtual honor for those who fought and died and visit to learn more about the lives of fallen heroes from Lake County. Fallen heroes are remembered with a star and an Honor Post, which includes their name, hometown, date passed, any special memories and photos also are welcome. Stories include service members who died in battle on other continents and several U.S. wars.

Visit https://memorial-day-lakecountyil.hub.arcgis.com/.