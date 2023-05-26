 

Stories of fallen Lake County heroes shared on Memorial Day website

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/26/2023 12:19 PM

The public can visit the Lake County Memorial Day website to share stories of fallen military heroes and learn more about their lives and service to our country. The site and virtual tribute wall was developed in 2020, when in-person Memorial Day ceremonies weren't possible to allow fallen military service members to be honored. The public is encouraged to add to the wall as a virtual honor for those who fought and died and visit to learn more about the lives of fallen heroes from Lake County. Fallen heroes are remembered with a star and an Honor Post, which includes their name, hometown, date passed, any special memories and photos also are welcome. Stories include service members who died in battle on other continents and several U.S. wars.

Visit https://memorial-day-lakecountyil.hub.arcgis.com/.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 