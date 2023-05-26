Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide for crash that killed Itasca woman
Updated 5/26/2023 12:42 PM
James Stavropoulos pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of reckless homicide for killing a woman in a crash in Bensenville.
On Nov. 8, 2020, Suzanne "Sue" Turco of Itasca died during a crash at Bryn Mawr Avenue and Route 83. She was pulling into the intersection when her car was hit by a vehicle going at least 80 mph, twice the speed limit, according to authorities.
Stavropoulos, 55, of the 5600 block of Main Street, Morton Grove, remains free on bond while awaiting sentencing. His next court date is June 26.
