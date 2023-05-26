BD's Mongolian Grill raises $21,000 for autism research
Updated 5/26/2023 12:40 PM
BD's Mongolian Grill raised $21,000 in donations and a company match for the Organization of Autism Research during Autism Awareness Month in April.
To celebrate the effort, the Naperville restaurant at 221 S. Washington St. will host a check presentation ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
In April, BD's invited guests at its 18 nationwide locations to participate in the fundraiser by donating at least $1 and placing a sunshine pinup modeled after OAR's signature emblem in a dedicated area of the restaurant. Guests also were able to add a donation to online orders.
