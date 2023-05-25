With humor, Johnson presides over first city council meeting

He took a selfie when he got to the rostrum in the City Council chambers with the city seal as his backdrop.

He stood for every minute of the three-hour meeting, listening intently to what public speakers and his legislative partners had to say.

Mayor Brandon Johnson presided over his first City Council meeting and conducted his first post-Council news conference on Wednesday and more than made it through.

Throughout the day, humor -- sometimes self-deprecating -- was Johnson's calling card and icebreaker. He opened his first meeting with a joke at the expense of Fox News, the conservative news network that stirred controversy on his Inauguration Day by interviewing people in Naperville about violent crime in Chicago.

"There's breaking news. This City Council meeting is being recorded live from Naperville," Johnson said.

