Lemont man accused of leading police on chase after leaving jail

Bail was set at $100,000 for a Lemont man on work release who is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after leaving the DuPage County jail early Wednesday morning.

Carlos Russian, 36, was sentenced April 28 to one year of conditional discharge and 30 days of work release for driving with a revoked license.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Russian left the jail on a motorcycle and headed south on County Farm Road, according to a news release from the state's attorney's office. A DuPage County sheriff's deputy who had been following Russian activated his emergency lights and sirens, but Russian immediately accelerated, reaching a speed of about 85 miles per hour, the news release said.

Russian ran a red light and turned south on Winfield Road, at which point the deputy gave up the chase, the news release said.

When Russian returned to DuPage County jail about 10 a.m. Wednesday to continue serving his sentence, he was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, driving while license suspended/revoked-third violation, plus multiple petty traffic offenses.

Russian's next court date is May 30.