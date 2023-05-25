 

Gilberts man charged in Elgin shooting

  • Nikolis D. Thurnau

By Griffin Krueger
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 5/25/2023 6:03 PM

A Gilberts resident has been charged in a May 20 shooting that injured a man in Elgin.

Nikolis D. Thurnau, 35, of the 100 block of Gregory M. Sears Drive, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and a FOID card violation, Elgin police said in a social media post.

 

The shooting took place about 3 p.m. May 20 in the area of North McLean Boulevard and Eagle Road.

A Kane County judge set Thurnau's bail at $750,000 Thursday morning.

