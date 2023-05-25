Des Plaines police: Officer fatally shot man during disturbance

A 55-year-old Des Plaines man was shot and killed by police who responded to a disturbance at his home Wednesday night.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified the man as Scott MacDonald.

According to a Des Plaines police news release, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Thacker Street at about 7:30 p.m. to assist paramedics who were attempting to provide care for MacDonald, who was possibly in the throes of a mental health crisis and was breaking things in the apartment.

It was reported that MacDonald had access to an ax or machete.

Police officials said MacDonald was shot when an officer "unexpectedly encountered" him a common hallway of the apartment complex. The release did not mention if MacDonald was wielding a weapon at the time of the shooting.

MacDonald was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The investigation into the events that led up to the shooting is ongoing and the case has been turned over to the Major Case Assistance Team, police officials said.