Pritzker, Democratic leaders announce 'good' budget deal

Five days after blowing a self-imposed deadline to pass a state budget, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic leaders of the General Assembly on Wednesday announced they have reached a deal on a balanced budget featuring "mid-50-plus billion dollars" in spending.

"This is not just a balanced budget, it's a good budget," Pritzker told reporters on Wednesday afternoon alongside state Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, a Hillside Democrat.

Welch added, "This budget is balanced -- without gimmicks. This budget will help save for our future."

