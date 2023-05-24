 

Pritzker, Democratic leaders announce 'good' budget deal

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, left, and Illinois Senate President Don Harmon discuss the budget agreement Wednesday afternoon.

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, left, and Illinois Senate President Don Harmon discuss the budget agreement Wednesday afternoon. Blueroomstream.com

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 5/24/2023 5:05 PM

Five days after blowing a self-imposed deadline to pass a state budget, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic leaders of the General Assembly on Wednesday announced they have reached a deal on a balanced budget featuring "mid-50-plus billion dollars" in spending.

"This is not just a balanced budget, it's a good budget," Pritzker told reporters on Wednesday afternoon alongside state Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, a Hillside Democrat.

 

Welch added, "This budget is balanced -- without gimmicks. This budget will help save for our future."

