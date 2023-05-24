Donnie Wahlberg to attend WahlCon pre-party at St. Charles Wahlburgers

Donnie Wahlberg accepts flowers from New Kids on the Block fan Jamie Rankin of Ohio as part of the "Wahlk of Fame Ceremony" in June 2022 at the Wahlburgers in St. Charles. Wahlberg will be at the St. Charles location Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. Mark Black for Shaw Local

In preparation for New Kids on the Block's BlockCon in Rosemont this weekend, Wahlburgers in St. Charles will host a WahlCon pre-party from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Besides serving food, the event at 825 S. Randall Road will feature karaoke, a DJ, balloon art and a chance to see St. Charles' resident-superstar Donnie Wahlberg.

Attendees have the option of getting a table inside the restaurant or reserving a $50 wristband for access to the patio with no time limit.

Wahlburgers later reported that they sold out of the 120 wristbands, but guests still will be able to wait in line for tables, and unclaimed wristbands may become available to buy. A 75-minute time limit will be enforced on tables inside.

BlockCon will take place Friday through Sunday in Rosemont, where NKOTB will perform a concert, engage in panels and take photos with fans.

On Friday night, NKOTB will perform a concert at the Rosemont Theatre. Saturday morning will feature panels and other events at the Rosemont Theatre.

On Saturday night, NKOTB will host the "I'll Be Lovin' You Forever" Prom at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, across the street from the Rosemont Theatre. There will be a farewell event Sunday morning at Impact Field.