Antioch-area man accused of shooting neighbor pleads not guilty

The 79-year-old Antioch Township man accused of shooting his neighbor dead last month pleaded not guilty this week.

Ettore Lacchei is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held in Lake County jail without the possibility of bail.

Lacchei entered a plea of not guilty to the charges at a hearing Tuesday, according to court records.

Gregory Nikitas, listed as Lacchei's lawyer in court records, did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

Officials have said the shooting happened just before sunset on April 12 while William Martys, 59, was using a leaf blower on his own property. Lacchei approached Martys, began arguing with him and shot him in the head, authorities said.

Investigators found a small-caliber handgun near Lacchei's property line that officials said likely was used to shoot Martys.

Officials said Lacchei had made plans to travel to Italy and likely would have been out of the country had deputies tried to arrest him just a few days later.

According to court records, a language interpreter was present at Tuesday's hearing. Lacchei is next due in court June 20.