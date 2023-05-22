Registration open for Naperville Police Department Youth Academy

Registration is open for the Naperville Police Department's Youth Academy.

The six-week course will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from June 15 through July 20. All classes are free and will be held at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave.

To be eligible, students must be currently in high school, or entering in the fall, and reside in Naperville or attend school in the city.

Interested candidates should print and complete the Youth Academy application and waiver found at www.naperville.il.us/cpa and email the signed documents no later than May 31 to Sgt. Jon Pope at popej@naperville.il.us.

The documents also can be sent through the mail or delivered in person at the Naperville Police Department office.