Geneva's St. Peter Community Food Pantry marks 40 years of service

From left, Mary Ann Naas, Veronica Bronars and Mike Mulholland organize food donated to the St. Peter Pantry in Geneva. The food pantry marks 40 years this month and now serves up to 175 families twice a month. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

The St. Peter Community Food Pantry marks its 40th year in May, as it continues serving about 350 families on the second and fourth Wednesdays every month.

"In the beginning, we served 35 families," said David LaPalomento, one of three pantry co-directors, along with Jan O'Kray and Bobbie Mulholland.

"Now we're averaging a little over a thousand individuals per month," O'Kray said.

Being able to assist people with food is tied to their Christian faith, she adds.

"You are getting to know these people as individuals and finding out what their issues are and walking in their steps -- and we are able to see the Lord is alive with blessings," O'Kray said. "It's not us doing it. It's us being the hands of Christ that help."

About 70% of the food is delivered from the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva, in a semi-truck that drops off five to six skids of groceries, LaPalomento said. The pantry purchases the rest from local groceries, especially fresh produce.

The church also has a Friendship Garden that grows fresh vegetables for the pantry, and people who rent space at the Geneva Community Gardens also donate their excess, he said.

"All of our customers are very conscious of eating healthy and so they do try to get a balanced meal," LaPalomento said. "And we try very hard to make sure that all kinds of vegetables and whole food groups are represented on our shelves."

The pantry is set up as a customer choice shopping, except during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they did a drive-through pantry and gave out prepackaged food, he said.

"And when COVID calmed down, we wore masks for quite a while," LaPalomento said. "We reopened customer choice shopping last spring."

About 50 people volunteer at the pantry, with 20 to 30 of them serving during the distribution days, O'Kray said. On those two days of the month, the pantry is open in the morning from 8 to 11 a.m. and then in the evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For the 40th anniversary, pantry volunteers will be cooking breakfast sandwiches until about 9:30 or 10 a.m., O'Kray said, then switch to hot dogs and chips. Volunteers will start grilling again for the evening distribution.

"All our volunteers and clients will be able to take advantage of that," O'Kray said.

Part of the pantry's mission statement is to be a resource to live the message Jesus gave.

"Our Food Pantry operates to serve those in need in a kind, loving and respectful manner," it states in part. "We come together to fulfill the Gospel message to treat others as we want to be treated. We spend this time together joyfully in the presence of the Spirit."

"We are proud to serve all people in need, no matter of their faith or lack of thereof," LaPalomento said.

The pantry is located at 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva.