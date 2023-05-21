Two men shot, one fatally, in North Chicago

North Chicago police and the Lake County Major Crime Task force are investigating the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old North Chicago man. Another man was injured in the shooting.

One man was killed and another injured in what authorities are calling a targeted shooting outside of a North Chicago home Saturday night.

The suspects remain at large, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, which is assisting North Chicago police in the investigation.

According to the task force, police responding to a report of shots fire at about 7:35 p.m. found two men with gunshot wounds on the 1400 block of Cypress Avenue.

One of the victims, a 42-year-old North Chicago man, was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The other victim, an 18-year-old North Chicago man, was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Task force officials said preliminary information shows the men were outside of a home when they were shot. The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting.