Police: Two arrested in connection with Elgin shooting

Elgin police said Sunday they have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting Friday night that left two men injured.

Robert S. Waldsmith, 38, of Elgin faces two counts of aggravated battery and one count of mob action, police said. He appeared in Kane County court Sunday morning and was ordered held on $10,000 bond, police said.

Santiago M. Sosa, 20, of the 100 block of East. Chicago Street in Elgin, is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of possession of a firearm without a FOID card, according to police. He was released on his own recognizance.

The arrests follow an investigation launched after Elgin police responded to a reporting shooting at 9:13 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East. Chicago Street.

Officers arrived to fund two men with nonlife-threatening injuries. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said. An update on their conditions was not provided Sunday.