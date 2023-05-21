Motorcyclist killed in Round Lake Beach crash
Updated 5/21/2023 12:24 PM
A 56-year-old man was killed Sunday morning when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a Jeep on Route 83 in Round Lake Beach, police said.
The man was traveling northbound on Route 83 at about 8 a.m. when the southbound Jeep attempted to turn left onto eastbound Engle Drive, leading to the collision, according to Round Lake Beach police.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not indicate whether anyone in the Jeep was injured or whether citations were issued.
The crash remains under investigation by police and the Major Crash Assistance Team. Route 83 was closed for a period Sunday morning while investigators examined the crash scene.
Article Comments
