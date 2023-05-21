Libertyville hires finance, park directors

The Libertyville village board recently appointed Denise Joseph as finance director and Matt LaPorte as recreation director. Joseph has a master's degree in public administration from Roosevelt University. She worked for the village of Lincolnwood the past two years and before that held positions in Glencoe and Niles. LaPorte most recently was superintendent of recreation for the Mundelein Park & Recreation District. Before that, he held positions in McHenry and Vernon Hills. He's working on a master's degree in organizational leadership from the University of Alabama. Joseph's annual salary is $163,500 and LaPorte's is $128,000.