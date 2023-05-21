 
Images: Warren Township, Grant Community, Jacobs and Lake Zurich graduation ceremonies
Warren Township, Grant Community and Lake Zurich high schools held their graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Jacobs High School held its ceremony on Saturday, May 20.

Warren Township High School graduates get the attention of their friends and family during the commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A'Miracle Gibson, 17, left, and Allanah Ruff, 18, pose for a photo before the Warren Township High School commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gianna Black, 18, takes a selfie before the Warren Township High School commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Melanie Guaura-Sosa, has her photo taken with her diploma during the Warren Township High School commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Warren Township High School graduates flood into the commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Amy Guadalupe Ramirez waves to her family during the Warren Township High School commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A sea of blue mortar boards and gowns fill the Warren Township High School commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Grant High School seniors have their photos taken prior to their graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
A Grant High School senior waves to family members during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Grant High School seniors walk to their graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
A Grant High School senior waves to family members during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Grant High School seniors walk into their graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Grant High School senior Jacob Tyree delivers the senior student address during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Grant High School senior Kieli Gardner delivers the senior student address during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
A Grant High School senior receives his diploma during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
A Grant High School senior receives her diploma during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
A Grant High School senior has his photo taken after receiving his diploma during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
A Grant High School senior waves to family members during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Members of the graduating class wait to enter the building for commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
From left, Alex Andrade, Kylie Gibson and Faith Loy get together for a picture before commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Graduates line up for commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
The cap of Natalie Molczyk is decorated for commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Christopher Young shares a laugh with friends before commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Members of the class of 2023 line up for commencement of Jacobs High School at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Members of the class of 2023 file in for commencement of Jacobs High School at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Aubrey Gurney, student council co-president, speaks during commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Jack Bonkoski, senior class president, speaks during commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Jack Bonkoski, senior class president, embraces school principal Barb Valle during commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Valedictorian Brooke Abel speaks during commencement of the Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Members of the class of 2023 of Jacobs High School participate in commencement ceremonies at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Sanya Ahuja, left, helps Akpevwe Akpoigbe with her tassel before the Lake Zurich High School commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A group of graduates get their picture take before the Lake Zurich High School commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Tres Drawhorn snaps a photo of his friends before the Lake Zurich High School commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich High School graduates stream into the commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Lake Zurich. commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Tyler Burkley has some fun on the way into the Lake Zurich High School commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich High School commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Family and friends applaud during the Lake Zurich High School ccommencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich High School graduates Katerina Vasquez, left, and Regan Doherty welcome the crowd during the commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A sea of blue at the Lake Zurich High School commencement ceremony Sunday May 21, 2023 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
