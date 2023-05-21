Images: Warren Township, Grant Community, Jacobs and Lake Zurich graduation ceremonies
Class of 2023
Updated 5/21/2023 4:48 PM
Warren Township, Grant Community and Lake Zurich high schools held their graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Jacobs High School held its ceremony on Saturday, May 20.
Grant High School seniors have their photos taken prior to their graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
A Grant High School senior waves to family members during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Grant High School seniors walk to their graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
A Grant High School senior waves to family members during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Grant High School seniors walk into their graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Grant High School senior Jacob Tyree delivers the senior student address during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Grant High School senior Kieli Gardner delivers the senior student address during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Grant High School seniors, family and friends at the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox L
A Grant High School senior receives his diploma during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
A Grant High School senior receives her diploma during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
A Grant High School senior has his photo taken after receiving his diploma during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
A Grant High School senior waves to family members during the graduation ceremony at the high school in Fox Lake on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Members of the graduating class wait to enter the building for commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
From left, Alex Andrade, Kylie Gibson and Faith Loy get together for a picture before commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Graduates line up for commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
The cap of Natalie Molczyk is decorated for commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Christopher Young shares a laugh with friends before commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Members of the class of 2023 line up for commencement of Jacobs High School at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Members of the class of 2023 file in for commencement of Jacobs High School at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Aubrey Gurney, student council co-president, speaks during commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Jack Bonkoski, senior class president, speaks during commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Jack Bonkoski, senior class president, embraces school principal Barb Valle during commencement of Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Valedictorian Brooke Abel speaks during commencement of the Jacobs High School class of 2023 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
Members of the class of 2023 of Jacobs High School participate in commencement ceremonies at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local News Network
