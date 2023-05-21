Images: St. Viator, Montini Catholic and Mundelein graduation ceremonies
Class of 2023
Updated 5/21/2023 3:36 PM
St. Viator, Montini Catholic and Mundelein high schools held their graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
St. Viator High School senior Leah Klostermann receives her diploma during the graduation ceremony at the school in Arlington Heights on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
St. Viator High School seniors recognize the school's faculty as they walk into the graduation ceremony at the school in Arlington Heights on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
St. Viator High School senior Leah Klostermann, left, and Suzanne Klopp, take a selfie prior to the graduation ceremony at the school in Arlington Heights on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
St. Viator High School senior Cecelia Whelan adjusts the cap of her twin brother John Whelan prior to the graduation ceremony at the school in Arlington Heights on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@'dailyherald. Com
St. Viator High School seniors walking into the ceremony at the school in Arlington Heights on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
St. Viator High School seniors hug during the graduation ceremony at the school in Arlington Heights on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
St. Viator High School valedictorian Henry Jochaniewicz addresses his fellow seniors during the graduation ceremony at the school in Arlington Heights on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
St. Viator High School senior Ryan Daugherty is all smiles after receiving his diploma during the graduation ceremony at the school in Arlington Heights on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald. Com
Montini Catholic High School graduates toss their caps following the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the school in Lombard.
Courtesy of Montini High School
Montini Catholic High School senior Sofia Corona Orozco walks in her graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the school in Lombard.
Courtesy of Montini High School
Montini Catholic High School seniors participate in their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the school in Lombard.
Courtesy of Montini High School
Montini Catholic High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the school in Lombard.
Courtesy of Montini High School
President of Montini Catholic High School Jim Segredo celebrates his last graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the school in Lombard. Segredo is retiring.
Courtesy of Montini High School
Montini Catholic High School teacher Eric Brechtel, left, helps student Yahir Vera get ready for his graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the school in Lombard.
Courtesy of Montini High School
Montini Catholic High School seniors Isaiah Lusk, left, and Christian Clarke get ready to participate in their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the school in Lombard.
Courtesy of Montini High School
Montini Catholic High School seniors Kevin Snyder, Angela Banov, Gabrielle Husmillo, Alex Silveyra at their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the school in Lombard.
Courtesy of Montini High School
Montini Catholic High School Valedictorian Sara Severin, left, and fellow senior Katie Gertsen at their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the school in Lombard.
Courtesy of Montini High School
Montini Catholic High School senior Jhett Acuna walks in his graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the school in Lombard.
Courtesy of Montini High School
Montini Catholic High School senior Alex Silveyra walks in his graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the school in Lombard.
Courtesy of Montini High School
Montini Catholic High School senior Anna D'Anca participates in the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the school in Lombard.
Courtesy of Montini High School
