Images: Naperville Central, York, Naperville North, Palatine and Wauconda graduation ceremonies

Naperville Central, York, Naperville North, Palatine and Wauconda high schools held their graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Megan Colburn reacts to cheering from the crowd after she receives her diploma during the Naperville North High School graduation Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
J.D. Piar shows off his dance moves during the Naperville North High School graduation ceremony Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Joanna Cho gives the commencement address during the Naperville North High School graduation Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rachel Boudeman shows off her diploma to family and friends in the stands during the Naperville North High School graduation Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Nyahanga Lunya Allie shakes hands after receiving her diploma during the Naperville North High School graduation ceremony Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Laiba Hussain walks up the ramp after her name is called during the Naperville North High School graduation Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Naperville North High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school.
Naperville North High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school.
Graduates at the York High School enjoy their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Elmhurst.
Gary E Duncan Sr/for Shaw Local News Network
Shahe Bagdasarian, principal of York High School, greets graduates at the York High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2023 in Elmhurst.
Gary E Duncan Sr/for Shaw Local News Network
Graduates receive their diplomas at the York High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Elmhurst.
Gary 'E Duncan Sr/for Shaw Local News Network
Graduates receive their diplomas at the York High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Elmhurst.
Gary E Duncan Sr/for Shaw Local News Network
Gary E Duncan Sr/for Shaw Local News Network Keisha Campbell, superintendent of Elmhurst District 205, gives her address at the York High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Elmhurst.
Dylan Kadiyala takes a bow after receiving his diploma during the Naperville Central High School graduation ceremony Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Jasir Hines flashes the heart hands to friends in the crowd and he and his fellow seniors file in for the Naperville Central High School graduation ceremony Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Senior class president Claire Yung gives a speech during the Naperville Central High School graduation Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Claudia James hops out of the processional for a second to get a hug during the Naperville Central High School graduation Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Hanna Knafl gets a diploma and a handshake at the Naperville Central High School graduation Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Peter Kocour waves to the crowd during the Naperville Central High School graduation Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Senior choir members Sind the Star Spangled Banner during the Naperville Central High School graduation Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 in Memorial Stadium.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Graduates Andrew O'Shea and Ashley Chan, both 18, have a photo taken together during graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 at Wauconda High School on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald
Graduates cast a shadow from the late afternoon sun during their graduation ceremony at Wauconda High School on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Senior Tyler Howard, 18, uses a fan to keep cool before his graduation ceremony at Wauconda High School on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Angelina Iontchev, 17, and Angela Cervantes, 18, make last-minute adjustments before graduating at Wauconda High School on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Principal Daniel Klett addresses the class of 2023 during the graduation ceremony at Wauconda High School on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Students clap during their graduation ceremony at Wauconda High School on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Maxwell Baker, 18, smiles before his graduation ceremony at Wauconda High School on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
An inflatable pirate greeted Palatine High School seniors at their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Palatine High School senior Luis Iturbide, left, hugs fellow graduate Yahir Rodriguez at their commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Palatine High School senior Megan Van Brunt, right, takes a photo of her friends from left, Megan Kim, Erin McGinn and Maya Szafraniec at their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Palatine High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Palatine High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Palatine High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Palatine High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Palatine High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Palatine High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Palatine High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Palatine High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
