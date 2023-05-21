Driver killed, passenger injured when vehicle hits tree in Lake Zurich

A 24-year-old man died and a second person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree early Sunday morning in a residential Lake Zurich neighborhood, police said.

According to Lake Zurich police, the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 2:07 a.m. in the area of Pheasant Ridge Drive and Red Bridge Road. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2021 BMW was traveling eastbound on Pheasant Ridge when its driver lost control and the vehicle struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Kevin Rediger of Lake Zurich, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A passenger was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake Zurich Police Department Traffic Safety Division and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.