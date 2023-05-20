One person arrested after two shot in Elgin
Posted5/20/2023 1:23 PM
One person was under arrest Saturday following a double shooting in Elgin the night before, police said.
The violence occurred a little after 9 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of East Chicago Street, police said in a Facebook post.
Officers arrived and found two wounded men. Both were taken to hospitals and were expected to survive, police said.
The shootings are under investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text,
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.