One person arrested after two shot in Elgin

One person was under arrest Saturday following a double shooting in Elgin on Friday night, police said.

One person was under arrest Saturday following a double shooting in Elgin the night before, police said.

The violence occurred a little after 9 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of East Chicago Street, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers arrived and found two wounded men. Both were taken to hospitals and were expected to survive, police said.

The shootings are under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text,