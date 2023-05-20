Images: Dundee-Crown, Hampshire and Lisle graduation ceremonies

Dundee-Crown and Hampshire high schools held their graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Lisle High School held its ceremony on Friday, May 19.
Dundee-Crown High School senior Grace Soh, right, plays alongside orchestra director Preston Krauska at the start of the graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown High School seniors are greeted with cheers from the crowd at their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Lori Anderson, left, takes a photo of her daughter, Lydia Anderson, middle, and friend Kyndall Roades at Dundee-Crown High School's graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown High School seniors from left Anaya Hurdle, Myracle Stewart and Aaliyah Jones watch the video board before the start of their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown High School senior Quinn Gallagher, right, gets ready to play the bass alongside co-director of the orchestra Jeremy Beyer at the start of the graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown High School held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Hampshire High School senior Alexis DeLavergne, right, gets a hug from fellow graduate Megan Busse at their commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Hampshire High School seniors Daniella Gavina, left, and Josh Rojas get ready for their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Hampshire High School teacher Dylan Clark fist bumps graduates Kaylee Obrzut and Emily Renslow, right before their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Hampshire High School held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Lisle High School held its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 19, 2023 in the school's gym.
