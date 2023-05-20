 

Funerals set for Buffalo Grove High School students killed in Wheeling crash

  • Clockwise from top left: Teens Richard De Ita, Ricky Barcenas, Jesus Rodriguez and Kevin Hernandez-Teran died after a three-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in Wheeling.

    Clockwise from top left: Teens Richard De Ita, Ricky Barcenas, Jesus Rodriguez and Kevin Hernandez-Teran died after a three-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in Wheeling.

  • Wheeling resident Joe Biewer on Saturday visits the memorial to four Buffalo Grove High School students who were fatally injured in a crash at Dundee and Schoenbeck roads.

      Wheeling resident Joe Biewer on Saturday visits the memorial to four Buffalo Grove High School students who were fatally injured in a crash at Dundee and Schoenbeck roads. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 5/20/2023 11:11 AM

Funerals for three of the Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a car crash in Wheeling will be held early next week.

Visitation for Ricky Barcenas, 17, of Arlington Heights, is set to run today from 2 to 6 p.m. at Matz Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect.

 

A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday at the Shrine of Our Lady Guadalupe, 1170 N River Road, Des Plaines. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines.

Visitation for Richard De Ita, 18, of Wheeling, is set to run from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at River Woods Funeral Chapels, 205 S River Road, Des Plaines.

A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

Visitation for Kevin Hernandez-Teran, 17, of Wheeling, is set to run from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 181 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Interment is planned for All Saints Cemetery.

No services are planned for the fourth teen killed in the crash, 17-year-old Jesus Rodriguez of Wheeling.

The friends were fatally injured Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash at Dundee and Schoenbeck roads.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

All four teens were in the same Ford Explorer, along with a fifth teen who survived but was badly injured.

The drivers of two other autos were injured as well.

Police believe De Ita, who was driving the Explorer, was speeding and disregarded a red light.

The crash remained under investigation.

Online fundraisers have been established for the families of Barcenas, Rodriguez, Hernandez-Teran and De Ita.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
'He was always just so happy': Public mourning continues for Buffalo Grove High students killed in crash
Related Article
'He was always just so happy': Public mourning continues for Buffalo Grove High students killed in crash
 
'He was a good kid, a great kid': Families, friends mourn Buffalo Grove High students killed in crash
Related Article
'He was a good kid, a great kid': Families, friends mourn Buffalo Grove High students killed in crash
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 