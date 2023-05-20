Funerals set for Buffalo Grove High School students killed in Wheeling crash

Clockwise from top left: Teens Richard De Ita, Ricky Barcenas, Jesus Rodriguez and Kevin Hernandez-Teran died after a three-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in Wheeling.

Funerals for three of the Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a car crash in Wheeling will be held early next week.

Visitation for Ricky Barcenas, 17, of Arlington Heights, is set to run today from 2 to 6 p.m. at Matz Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect.

A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday at the Shrine of Our Lady Guadalupe, 1170 N River Road, Des Plaines. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines.

Visitation for Richard De Ita, 18, of Wheeling, is set to run from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at River Woods Funeral Chapels, 205 S River Road, Des Plaines.

A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

Visitation for Kevin Hernandez-Teran, 17, of Wheeling, is set to run from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 181 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Interment is planned for All Saints Cemetery.

No services are planned for the fourth teen killed in the crash, 17-year-old Jesus Rodriguez of Wheeling.

The friends were fatally injured Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash at Dundee and Schoenbeck roads.

All four teens were in the same Ford Explorer, along with a fifth teen who survived but was badly injured.

The drivers of two other autos were injured as well.

Police believe De Ita, who was driving the Explorer, was speeding and disregarded a red light.

The crash remained under investigation.

Online fundraisers have been established for the families of Barcenas, Rodriguez, Hernandez-Teran and De Ita.