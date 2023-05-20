Elgin: One arrested in Friday shooting; third person shot Saturday

Three people were shot in Elgin between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, officials said.

One person was under arrest Saturday after a double shooting in Elgin the night before, police said.

The violence occurred a little after 9 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of East Chicago Street, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers arrived and found two wounded men. Both were taken to hospitals and were expected to survive, police said.

A third person was shot in Elgin Saturday near N. McLean Boulevard and Eagle Road, according to an Elgin Police Department Facebook post.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. and found a man with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, and he was taken to a hospital.

No further information about the three shootings was available as of late Saturday night; they are all being investigated.

Anyone with information about the shootings can call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text.

• Daily Herald staff writer Melynda Shamie contributed to this report.