Student art show reception Monday in Arlington Heights

The Empty Corner art gallery, at the corner of Grove Street and Pine Avenue just south of downtown Arlington Heights, will host a collection of student art through June 2. Courtesy of Liz Schrenk

An opening reception for an exhibition featuring artwork by up-and-coming student artists in Northwest Suburban High School District 214 will be held Monday at The Empty Corner in Arlington Heights.

The reception, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 214 E. Grove St., will include an awards presentation of cash art scholarships for first-, second- and third-place winners.

Called "214 Rising," the group exhibition showcases paintings, drawings, photographs and sculptures from 18 students. The artwork will be on display through June 2.