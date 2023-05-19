Student art show reception Monday in Arlington Heights
Updated 5/19/2023 1:52 PM
An opening reception for an exhibition featuring artwork by up-and-coming student artists in Northwest Suburban High School District 214 will be held Monday at The Empty Corner in Arlington Heights.
The reception, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 214 E. Grove St., will include an awards presentation of cash art scholarships for first-, second- and third-place winners.
Called "214 Rising," the group exhibition showcases paintings, drawings, photographs and sculptures from 18 students. The artwork will be on display through June 2.
