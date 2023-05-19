Second man sentenced in 2022 Lombard robbery
Updated 5/19/2023 8:33 PM
The second of two Chicago men charged with a robbery last June in Lombard was sentenced to 23 years in prison Friday, officials said. Lennell Owens, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of armed violence in March, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. Co-defendant Reginald Allen, 54, was sentenced to 16 years in March. Owens and Allen have been held without bail since June 14, 2022.
