Salvation Army Elgin honors Roeser, others during award ceremony

The Salvation Army Elgin Corps held their annual Civics Awards Luncheon Thursday to give back to the people they say give so much to them.

Tom Roeser, owner of Otto Engineering in Carpentersville, was given the prestigious William Booth Award, the highest honor the organization bestows upon a non-officer of the Salvation Army.

It was the first time the Elgin Corps had nominated anyone for the award, which is given for dedication to the Army's goals of service to mankind and the community and donations of time, expertise or financial resources.

"Tom has committed himself and his company to supporting the Elgin Corps for more than a decade," said Drew Groharing, chair of the Elgin Corps Advisory Board. "His support helps ensure that we can meet the many growing needs of the community and keep hope alive."

Elgin Corps development director Rich Reigner said Roeser and his company donated approximately $240,000 in the past decade, and he and his employees have spent more than 1,500 hours over that span manning Salvation Army red kettles and ringing bells.

The organization also honored Brian Ogrodowski as its volunteer of the year. Ogrodowski donated nearly 350 hours of service in 2022.

Bear Family Restaurants received the "Others" award, which honors individuals or organizations exemplifying an extraordinary spirit of service to others.

Captain Rich Forney thanked the room full of supporters and volunteers at the Elgin Country Club for all they do to support the Corps throughout the year.

"You're a special group of people because you look beyond yourselves, and you look to make a difference in the lives of others," he said. "When I say we're proud and we're humbled to be here with you, it's because we see in your hearts a kindred spirit to serve those in need in our community."