New Holmes Middle School principal named

Jenny Lagunas has been named principal of Holmes Middle School in Wheeling Township Elementary District 21.

The school board approved her appointment Thursday night. It comes with a $135,000 yearly salary.

Lagunas has been assistant principal at Cooper Middle School for the past year, and before that was an instructional coach for four years at Kilmer and Frost elementary schools and a dual language teacher for 10 years at Frost.

She was one of two finalists for the Holmes job; 10 candidates interviewed with the district's administration.