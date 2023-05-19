New commission to foster an inclusive community in St. Charles

St. Charles Government Operations Committee members this week unanimously approved the establishment of an Equity and Inclusion Commission.

The commission, which will be comprised of St. Charles residents, will develop recommendations that align with the strategic plan's guiding principles and goals to help the city engage, listen and ensure St. Charles is an inclusive community that is welcoming to all residents, businesses, employees and visitors, according to an April news release from the city.

The city is currently interviewing potential commission members. Once those members are selected, the commissioners will be appointed at the June 5 city council meeting, according to an email from City Administrator Heather McGuire.

According to the newly-approved ordinance, the commission will meet four times per year, and its purpose is to help the city foster an inclusive community that welcomes all residents, businesses, employees and visitors.

"The overall purpose of the Equity and Inclusion Commission shall be to make recommendations to the City Council and staff to ensure our community is one that is open, inclusive, and welcoming to all individuals regardless of age, gender, race, culture, sexual orientation, religion, or abilities," the ordinance states.

The commission will consist of nine members serving three-year terms, appointed by Mayor Lora Vitek and approved by the city council. At least seven of the nine members must be St. Charles residents.

To stagger the appointment rotation, four of the initial appointees' terms will expire in April 2026, three will expire in April 2025, and two will expire in April 2024. One member will be delegated to serve as a liaison to the city under the city administrator's purview.

According to the ordinance, the commission will also work to identify areas of systemic racism in St. Charles and develop recommendations for city officials to combat racism and embrace greater diversity.

The commission will work in conjunction with other local community, government, cultural and faith groups that are addressing equity and inclusion issues. It will also assist with recruiting and selecting applicants for membership in all other appointed boards and committees.