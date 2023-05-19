Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in Elk Grove Village

A 55-year-old Itasca man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car Thursday afternoon in the intersection of Devon and Ridge avenues in Elk Grove Village.

The motorcyclist's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified, authorities said.

Elk Grove Village police said the motorcycle was headed west on Devon at about 5:20 p.m. when it collided with a sedan that was turning onto northbound Ridge from westbound Devon.

The motorcyclist was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is slated for later today.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no citations have been issued.

Devon Avenue was closed between Arlington Heights Road and Tonne Road until 10:30 p.m., police said.

While investigators were on the scene, another vehicle was stopped for driving through police barriers. The driver of that vehicle was ultimately arrested on charges of drunken driving, police officials added.