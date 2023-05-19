Lake County property transfers for April 12-17, 2023

Antioch

$361,000; 695 Needlegrass Parkway, Antioch; Sold on April 14, 2023; Kelly A Clark Odonnell to Jonathan M Slywka

$319,000; 1689 Forestview Way, Antioch; Sold on April 17, 2023; Marco Ibarra to Bin Chen

$260,000; 41077 N Julia Court, Antioch; Sold on April 14, 2023; Green Holdings I LLC Series F to Emily Wilcox

$224,000; 42680 N Lake Drive, Antioch; Sold on April 14, 2023; Anthony Besson to Dakota James Merritt

Beach Park

$290,000; 13138 Birmingham Court, Beach Park; Sold on April 14, 2023; Richard A Pruchniak to Paul Dachdjian

$259,000; 10043 W Paddock Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 12, 2023; Wesley L Hicks to Jason Booker Sr

$246,000; 10391 W Paddock Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 14, 2023; Sandra K Funk to Martin L Endre

Deerfield

$510,000; 520 Susan Lane, Deerfield; Sold on April 14, 2023; Lauren Brittany Mendez to William W Broyles

$440,000; 628 Appletree Court, Deerfield; Sold on April 13, 2023; Geraldine Martin Simon to Sandra L Larrea

$419,500; 852 Poplar Lane, Deerfield; Sold on April 14, 2023; James Robert Schmidt to Elizabeth Ann Fildes

$375,000; 623 Martin Lane, Deerfield; Sold on April 14, 2023; Gordon Trust to Chethan Karagada Kumar

$231,500; 1318 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on April 17, 2023; Rash Trust to Lyubov Fedushchak

$230,500; 382 Kelburn Rd Unit 224, Deerfield; Sold on April 12, 2023; Nargiza Osmonalieva to Leigha Kinnear

Fox Lake

$160,000; 18 Covington Road, Fox Lake; Sold on April 12, 2023; Laura Hampton to Ryan Michael Casper

Grayslake

$525,000; 21780 W Washington St., Grayslake; Sold on April 12, 2023; Laura Drummond to James Cassity

$352,500; 147 Suffolk Lane, Grayslake; Sold on April 17, 2023; Edgar A Martell Ortiz to Ivan Martinez

$345,000; 475 Bristol Lane, Grayslake; Sold on April 12, 2023; Open Door Property Group LLC to Jaclyn R Schuler

$315,000; 681 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 14, 2023; Kylie Cooper to Alicia Marie Garcia

$269,000; 1053 Blackburn Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 17, 2023; Edward Joras to Caroline E Davis

$266,000; 337 Brittain Ave., Grayslake; Sold on April 12, 2023; Scott L Baker to John Albert Birdwell

$225,500; 448 Penny Lane, Grayslake; Sold on April 13, 2023; Lake County Sheriff to Maxwell Kim

$210,000; 18594 W Sterling Court, Grayslake; Sold on April 12, 2023; Tayler M Oberman to Heather M Hoftiezer

Gurnee

$392,500; 1156 Oakmeadow Court, Gurnee; Sold on April 12, 2023; Eric Guy Glidden to Danielle Kaye Sass

$387,000; 412 Sierra Place, Gurnee; Sold on April 14, 2023; Mc Acquisitions LLC to Yesenia Patino

$380,000; 17664 W Julie Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 14, 2023; Cartus Financial Corp to Adam Al Janabi

$365,000; 3544 Keith Ave., Gurnee; Sold on April 17, 2023; Powers Joint Trust to Emily Elizalde

$325,000; 4595 Kings Way N, Gurnee; Sold on April 17, 2023; Iler Trust to Eric Bergland

$270,000; 36143 N Springbrook Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 13, 2023; Hwang R Park to John R Shaw Jr

$255,000; 36141 N Springbrook Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 13, 2023; Hwang R Park to Francis Pioquinto

$170,000; 34303 N Birch Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 17, 2023; Schmoll Iii Trust to Patricia Garcia Cruz

Hawthorn Woods

$505,000; 4 Beverly Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 14, 2023; Keeley Trust to Robert J Foltin

$415,000; 19 Harborside Way, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 13, 2023; Robert J Decaro to Gregory Cerniglia

Highland Park

$650,000; 3112 Lexington Lane, Highland Park; Sold on April 13, 2023; Kenneth Johnson to Piotr J Staron

Highwood

$275,000; 500 Lake View Ave Unit A, Highwood; Sold on April 17, 2023; Alexander M Miotti to Joshua Groza

Ingleside

$215,000; 35580 N Tami Lane, Ingleside; Sold on April 13, 2023; Danette L Valentine to Ricardo Agredano Lopez

$205,000; 35480 N Meadow Lane, Ingleside; Sold on April 14, 2023; Worth Hill to Indaba Properties LLC

$180,000; 35329 N Wilson Road, Ingleside; Sold on April 14, 2023; Worth Hill to Indaba Properties LLC

$170,000; 35696 N Poplar Ave., Ingleside; Sold on April 12, 2023; Timothy M Sadoski to Alexis Swanson

Kildeer

$540,000; 22064 W White Pine Road, Kildeer; Sold on April 13, 2023; Meagher Trust to Anthony Joseph Vitello

Lake Forest

$732,000; 818 Valley Road, Lake Forest; Sold on April 14, 2023; Wagner Iii Trust to Ruan De Wet

$229,000; 1301 N Western Ave Unit 104, Lake Forest; Sold on April 14, 2023; Karen G Schmid to Zhengyang Liu

Lake Villa

$230,000; 37220 N Il Route 59, Lake Villa; Sold on April 17, 2023; Omar S Wence to Catherine J Adkins

Lake Zurich

$526,000; 1133 Poplar Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 17, 2023; Agnieszka Maciejewska to Ryan Hunter Baumgart

$410,000; 349 Denberry Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 12, 2023; Jarecki Trust to Volodymyr Diakun

$279,000; 336 Meadow Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 12, 2023; Paul A Metcalf to Alexander Benisin

Libertyville

$410,000; 1908 Lynn Circle, Libertyville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Michael Cyscon to Salma Ali

$400,000; 316 E Sunnyside Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 17, 2023; Elisa Schroeder to Leeward Properties LLC

$385,000; 130 Finstad Drive, Libertyville; Sold on April 14, 2023; Prosser Trust to Patrick Joseph S Magnaye

$188,000; 731 Garfield Ave Unit A, Libertyville; Sold on April 14, 2023; Sophie Pyrzanowski to Monica Morales Bernal

Lincolnshire

$705,000; 526 Rivershire Place, Lincolnshire; Sold on April 12, 2023; Suzanne G Thomas to H Martin Shandles

Lindenhurst

$426,000; 1478 Robincrest Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 17, 2023; Anthony W Nitti to Richard B Dimaio

$229,000; 2893 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 12, 2023; Heather A Parisotto to Rajesh Gaddam

McHenry

$400,000; 505 Monterrey Terrace, McHenry; Sold on April 17, 2023; Jamie Lee Lemons to Michael P Rosengren

Mundelein

$636,500; 1690 Tripp Court, Mundelein; Sold on April 12, 2023; Pulte Home Co LLC to Rajyasree Rajasekaran

$550,000; 21964 W State Route 176, Mundelein; Sold on April 14, 2023; Andrea Nagowski to Agustin Servin

$518,500; 3161 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on April 12, 2023; Pulte Home Co LLC to Dinesh Kumar Jeyaram

$515,000; 1044 Evergreen St., Mundelein; Sold on April 17, 2023; Harbison Trust to Troy Walsh

$375,000; 192 Knightsbridge Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 12, 2023; James C Michalak to Brian J Leska

$315,000; 21267 W Sylvan Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 14, 2023; Joseph M Memeo Jr to Gina Carla Dercoli

$300,000; 26161 N Acorn Lane, Mundelein; Sold on April 13, 2023; 26185 A Acorn Lane LLC to Melanie Hass

$295,000; 309 Dunbar Road, Mundelein; Sold on April 17, 2023; Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Alyssa Colleen Flavin

$270,000; 816 Benridge Court, Mundelein; Sold on April 17, 2023; Liviu Ilciuc to Meghan Fuetterer

North Chicago

$135,000; 1546 Jackson St., North Chicago; Sold on April 17, 2023; Erin Booker to Raul Oseguera Cisneros

$98,000; 1637 Victoria Ave., North Chicago; Sold on April 17, 2023; Jose Zurita to Humberto Aguallo

Round Lake

$540,000; 22059 W Lake Ave., Round Lake; Sold on April 17, 2023; Terrin A Nasatir to Jennifer T Nemkovich

$370,000; 755 N Overlook Circle, Round Lake; Sold on April 17, 2023; Shokhsanam Ergasheva to Marco Botello

$180,000; 5 N Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake; Sold on April 17, 2023; Jeffrey Walleck to Geraldo Yanes

$163,000; 254 W Treehouse Ln Unit 39-3, Round Lake; Sold on April 17, 2023; Hoa Vo to Katelyn Krettler

Round Lake Beach

$280,000; 2306 Woodoak Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 17, 2023; Michael Jurek to Daniel Haeffele

$165,000; 1013 Lotus Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 17, 2023; Linda Myers to Nicole Borkowicz

$140,000; 1420 Pine Grove Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 13, 2023; V I P Holding Co to Diana Cuna

$80,000; 405 Woodland Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 14, 2023; David P Mcgill to Welcome Home Realty Group LLC

Round Lake Heights

$115,000; 908 Flintwood Court, Round Lake Heights; Sold on April 13, 2023; Lb Igloo Series Iv Trust to Greg Allan

Spring Grove

$245,000; 28941 W Westlane Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on April 14, 2023; Belinda Dyal Sylvester to Christina Schacht

Vernon Hills

$420,000; 493 Saddlebrook Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 17, 2023; Luke Harbers to Gail Lauren Henry

$390,000; 715 N Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 14, 2023; Jonathan Williams to Justin Z Kabak

$237,000; 200 Bluewater Ln Unit 279, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 12, 2023; Andrea Svean to Chinara Osmonova

$163,000; 219 W Court Of Shorewood Unit 1B, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 17, 2023; Raul B Hurtado to Ruslan Galyshych

Volo

$287,000; 276 Monarch Lane, Volo; Sold on April 12, 2023; Louis M Szabo to Gary Markowski

$235,000; 1074 Piccolo Lane, Volo; Sold on April 14, 2023; Yolanda Flores to Cory A Creager

Wadsworth

$410,500; 3119 Newport Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on April 12, 2023; Jon D Stolarik Trust to Jessie Weathersby

$200,000; 2869 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on April 14, 2023; Joseph J Minsky to Richard G Devroeg

Wauconda

$187,500; 1009 Pershing Drive, Wauconda; Sold on April 17, 2023; Benjamin P Mellema to Heather Cowden

$165,000; 440 N Main St Unit E405A, Wauconda; Sold on April 13, 2023; Louis W Kingsboro to James M Abbatacola

$137,000; 159 E Mill St Unit 2, Wauconda; Sold on April 13, 2023; Hoerman Trust to Andrzej D Stec

$130,000; 460 N Main St Unit N403, Wauconda; Sold on April 13, 2023; Palombo Trust to Elissa Bettcher

Waukegan

$256,500; 424 N Berwick Blvd., Waukegan; Sold on April 17, 2023; Gema M Recendez to Javier Saucedo Gutierrez

$232,000; 505 Judge Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 13, 2023; Greentown Investments LLC Seri to Jonny Javier Galeano Andrade

$215,000; 1106 North Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 12, 2023; James R Malovrh to Ana Carolina Aguilar

$210,000; 631 Lorraine Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 12, 2023; I Buy LLC to William Basurto

$208,000; 609 Baldwin Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 12, 2023; Irving Lopez to Kevin Franklin Salas

$180,000; 2840 N Pine St., Waukegan; Sold on April 17, 2023; Rena M Lepisto Giacherio to Alma Lizardo

$175,000; 1057 Leith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 12, 2023; Kevin J Rottman to Edwin Alberto Arizmendi

$165,000; 1222 North Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 13, 2023; Craft Home Renovations LLC to Eric Garcia

$149,500; 2804 Lorraine Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 17, 2023; Almanzo Trust to Estanislao Jeronimo Guzman

$143,000; 305 Keller Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 17, 2023; John L Pfister to Elizabeth Paredes Montoya

$134,500; 105 S Gretta Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 12, 2023; Above It All Properties LLC Se to Marco A Brito

$119,500; 1521 Circle Court, Waukegan; Sold on April 12, 2023; Jorge Carreno to Elias Lopez Ancieta

$80,500; 219 S Butrick St., Waukegan; Sold on April 17, 2023; Lake County Sheriff to Mario Jimenez

Winthrop Harbor

$275,000; 2220 Funderburk Drive, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on April 12, 2023; Marjorie A Marshall to Robert Pakula

Zion

$220,000; 2412 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on April 17, 2023; Shawn Phillips to Newday Apts LLC Elgin

$200,000; 2812 Edina Blvd., Zion; Sold on April 13, 2023; Santiago Vences Salgado to Phiarune Thach

$150,000; 2313 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on April 12, 2023; Jeff Taylor to Lilian Yamileth Lopez Fuentes

$75,000; 2409 Emmaus Ave., Zion; Sold on April 12, 2023; New Frontier Property LLC to Pepito Guinto

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.