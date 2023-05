Kane County property transfers for March 24 to April 17, 2023

Aurora

$406,000; 3482 Fletcher Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Glenn Lewin to Josue E Paiz

$347,500; 2468 Clovertree Court, Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Chrisann Komosa to Jason Haltom

$330,000; 922 W Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Sadie S Pristave to Matthew C Gibson

$330,000; 1060 Trask St., Aurora; Sold on April 6, 2023; Trevor J Luce to Natasha Hinton

$300,000; 729 Whitlock Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2023; Ryan J Guillermo to Krizelle Trinidad Benedito

$266,000; 1773 Alexandria Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2023; Daniel L Hansen to Afton P Lawver

$263,000; 625 Lebanon St., Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2023; Carlos Gonzalez Alvarez to Ismael Garcia Rodriguez

$255,000; 827 Lafayette St., Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2023; Elsa Clementina Cuevas Hernandez to Anne Ocasio

$245,500; 2385 Buttercup Court, Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Eric P Bakos to Anthony L Garza

$220,000; 1121 N Russell Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Jennifer R C Baker to Griselda Delgado

$218,000; 990 Autumn Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2023; Virginio Cielo to Juan Gabriel Garcia

$210,000; 438 South Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2023; Francisco Rodriguez to Baltazar Cardenas Guzman

$200,000; 1721 Rosedale Court, Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Jonathan P Strand to Jon Dylan Wagner

$180,000; 1028 Jackson St., Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2023; Felipe Rangel to Leah Nava

$154,000; 706 N Evanslawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 6, 2023; Kane County Sheriff to Ocean Blue Properties LLC

$152,500; 1317 Indian Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Floyd R E Crim to Eduardo Mojica

$145,000; 686 Wood St., Aurora; Sold on April 6, 2023; Christopher P Oros to Roman Azua

$140,000; 523 Bangs St., Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2023; Douglas Zabel to Luis Alejandro Ruelas Quinones

Batavia

$700,000; 2290 Kane Lane, Batavia; Sold on April 12, 2023; Jason Barton to Lance Law

$480,000; 1104 Fagan Road, Batavia; Sold on April 10, 2023; Carole M Halling to Justin R Halikias

$430,000; 1026 Viking Court, Batavia; Sold on April 10, 2023; Matthew A Rudelich to Eric Charles Veverka

$400,000; 1217 North Ave., Batavia; Sold on April 11, 2023; Robert S Krahenbuhl to Susan E Shaw

$363,000; 828 Woodland Hills Road, Batavia; Sold on April 6, 2023; Emilia Glinska to Brian Cassin

$320,000; 625 S Jackson St., Batavia; Sold on April 10, 2023; Pnb Construction Inc to Christopher Aaron Ebener

$110,000; 521 Fox Trail Drive, Batavia; Sold on April 11, 2023; Patricia A Barkei Trust to Shelby Leigh Lotarski

Carpentersville

$450,000; 3531 Crestwood Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on April 10, 2023; Jarret A Bonfitto to Karen Kopf

$266,000; 1708 Papoose Road, Carpentersville; Sold on April 10, 2023; Bhopaul Rampersaud to Silvia Aguilera

$240,000; 8 Thrush Road, Carpentersville; Sold on April 10, 2023; Patricia Delgado to Cristian F Duran Duran

$220,000; 1734 Papoose Road, Carpentersville; Sold on April 10, 2023; Efrain G Diaz to Miguel Angel Castillo Sanchez

$191,500; 144 Madera Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Tanya Larson to Kyle Olson

$180,000; 309 Silverstone Dr Unit 309, Carpentersville; Sold on April 10, 2023; Peter W Neuleib to Jayashree Atul Dhiravani

$112,000; 1905 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Magna Homes LLC to Jason Johnson

East Dundee

$97,000; 605 Barrington Ave Unit 306, East Dundee; Sold on April 12, 2023; John Pedzimaz to Belindia Elliott

Elburn

$489,500; 637 Virginia St., Elburn; Sold on April 10, 2023; Shodeen Homes LLC to Michael J Smith

$474,500; 1368 Keller St., Elburn; Sold on April 10, 2023; Calatlantic Group LLC to Susan L Shrake

$415,000; 1157 Snow Drive, Elburn; Sold on April 12, 2023; Robert Michek to Robert Campbell

$355,000; 1360 Keller St., Elburn; Sold on April 10, 2023; Calatlantic Group LLC to Laura Michelle Fearn

$120,000; 920 Simpson Ave., Elburn; Sold on April 10, 2023; Elburn Station Development Gro to Shodeen Homes LLC

$80,000; 896 Simpson Ave., Elburn; Sold on April 10, 2023; Elburn Station Development Gro to Shodeen Homes LLC

Elgin

$701,000; 3522 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on April 10, 2023; Toll Il Lp to Noel Gomez

$691,500; 3535 S Riding Rdg, Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2023; Toll Il Lp to Robert J Francesconi

$604,000; 3662 Greenbriar Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 10, 2023; Pulte Home Co LLC to Joshua K Cossiboon

$525,000; 760 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on April 10, 2023; D R Horton Inc to Michael A Heins

$525,000; 758 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on April 6, 2023; D R Horton Inc to Rafael Eduardo Barahona

$525,000; 3892 Double Eagle Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 6, 2023; Knapp Levin Trust to Philip J Freiny

$420,000; 301 Red Rock Lane, Elgin; Sold on April 10, 2023; Lemay Trust to Michael S Campbell

$366,000; 8N490 Shady Lane, Elgin; Sold on April 10, 2023; Joel P Dahlhauser to Jordan Harris

$325,000; 209 Dennis Court, Elgin; Sold on April 10, 2023; Blake Trust to Joseph Slowiak

$310,000; 1371 Burns Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 27, 2023; Riverside 22 LLC to Matthew Wayne Abern

$310,000; 1254 Sebring Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 28, 2023; Greta A Ostenson to Jose Luis Vargas Jimenez

$302,500; 3839 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on April 6, 2023; Jigar S Brahmbhatt to Vasilios Diamandopoulos

$302,000; 1219 Gulf Keys Road, Elgin; Sold on March 28, 2023; James W Rowley to Lex Design LLC

$290,000; 477 Sunset Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 10, 2023; John R Allen to Lauren Beavers

$275,000; 117 Fawn Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 27, 2023; Rameez Johnson to Dorothy Dauz Gonzales

$267,000; 137 Dawson Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2023; Kwd LLC to Kostiantyn Kalibaba

$240,000; 424 Arlington Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2023; Helen M Childs to Isaac Brazee

$230,000; 1083 Huntwyck Court, Elgin; Sold on March 29, 2023; Richard O Onyekonwu to Anniece V Washington

$220,000; 1616 College Green Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2023; Tara A Howard to Daniel Pruchnick

$220,000; 1100 Shuler St., Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2023; Santos Valles to Jacqueline Sandoval

$217,000; 361 Jewett St., Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2023; William Paoli J Bortolotti to Misael U Ponce Loyola

$210,000; 1343 Inverness Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 24, 2023; Naomi Beer to Anthony M Korpalski

$208,000; 618 Lincoln Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2023; Tyler J Morris to Sarah Rose Grueneberg

$197,000; 269 Lessenden Place, Elgin; Sold on April 10, 2023; Wilfredo Perez to Sean Richard Haptas

$190,000; 258 Hill Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2023; Thomas Klyczek to Jose Jesus Valdez

$185,000; 4 Garden Crescent Court, Elgin; Sold on April 10, 2023; Terra Info Holdings LLC to Diego Caballero

$185,000; 161 Ann St., Elgin; Sold on April 10, 2023; Julie A Young to Koffi M Nagnonhou

$155,000; 511 Standish St., Elgin; Sold on April 6, 2023; Wells Fargo Bank Na Trustee to Magdaleno Martinez Tirado

$121,500; 1316 Shawford Way, Elgin; Sold on March 27, 2023; Audrey Lange to Celia Maria Colindres

$88,500; 62 Seneca St., Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2023; Kane County Sheriff to Amc Drywall & Taping Inc

Geneva

$775,000; 710 Peck Road, Geneva; Sold on April 10, 2023; Scott A Wilkie to Patricia Spellmire

$650,000; 0S075 Forbes Drive, Geneva; Sold on April 6, 2023; Ralph A Daanen to Robert L Cervenka

$560,000; 0N652 W Weaver Circle, Geneva; Sold on April 10, 2023; Richard L Williams to Gregory Taylor

$489,000; 39W254 E Mallory Drive, Geneva; Sold on April 12, 2023; Andrew Snelling to Christopher M Smith

$485,000; 39W655 Terney Square, Geneva; Sold on April 6, 2023; Gretchen W Davis to Jan Weinstein

$485,000; 39W460 W Mallory Drive, Geneva; Sold on April 10, 2023; Samuel J Willis to Trenton David Vore

$350,000; 1701 Radnor Court, Geneva; Sold on April 12, 2023; Kathy L Peine to Heidi Woods

$250,000; 628 Austin Ave., Geneva; Sold on April 10, 2023; Trevor Mckeown to James Alan Heidorn

Gilberts

$400,000; 230 Vail Court, Gilberts; Sold on April 11, 2023; Timothy Wopinek to Christopher Berry

$280,000; 122 Town Center Blvd., Gilberts; Sold on April 6, 2023; Kerry K Hanrahan to Khangal Ganbaatar

Hampshire

$635,000; 9N699 Chapman Road, Hampshire; Sold on April 10, 2023; Theodore J Eischen Ii to John Steven Cummins

$435,000; 1190 Redbrook Terrace, Hampshire; Sold on April 12, 2023; Calatlantic Group LLC to Danielle Belmonte

$375,000; 40W324 Guthrie Court, Hampshire; Sold on April 10, 2023; Jewell G Watkins to J Santos Gomez

Huntley

$460,000; 12624 Raintree Path, Huntley; Sold on April 10, 2023; Birkner 2010 Trust to David J Hanrahan

$420,000; 12281 Azalea Rdg, Huntley; Sold on April 10, 2023; Susan L Creaney to Thomas Schaeffer

$365,000; 12800 Green Meadow Ave., Huntley; Sold on April 6, 2023; Carol J Dickenson to Beckie J Untiedt

$350,000; 12324 Daphne Drive, Huntley; Sold on April 11, 2023; Edgar A Mitchell Joint Tenancy to Michael T Sikora

Maple Park

$200,000; 48W200 Kaneland Drive, Maple Park; Sold on April 10, 2023; Victor M Smith to Victor M Smith

McHenry

$400,000; 505 Monterrey Terrace, McHenry; Sold on April 17, 2023; Jamie Lee Lemons to Michael P Rosengren

Montgomery

$275,000; 800 Orchard Road, Montgomery; Sold on April 11, 2023; Kathleen M Keefe to Natalie Cortez

North Aurora

$682,500; 326 Lake Run Lane, North Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Mccue Builders Inc to Nathaniel Charles Perry

$449,000; 269 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; D R Horton Inc to Dennis G Campbell

$250,000; 309 Hillside Place, North Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Lee Mark Mandel to Allison Kathryn Jordan

$250,000; 144 Schneider Court, North Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Alexis Masterson to Dustin T Raysby

$237,500; 709 Harmony Court, North Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Florence L Hora to Kathleen Jo Ogilvie

$165,000; 869 Wilkinson Lane, North Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Nick J Fuoco Sr to Nicholas Fuoco Jr

Pingree Grove

$368,500; 1150 Sarasota Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 11, 2023; Louisa J Wanderski to Ashish Thakore

South Elgin

$465,000; 471 W Thornwood Drive, South Elgin; Sold on April 6, 2023; Kelly A Hawkinson to Christine N Dimaria

$390,000; 708 Robertson Road, South Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2023; Stolpe Trust to Philip Burnett

$380,000; 1203 N Camden Lane, South Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2023; Timothy J Pressnell to Arturo D Aguilar

$315,000; 797 E Middle St., South Elgin; Sold on April 6, 2023; Richard Rebmann to Krit Maneenil

$260,000; 46 Ione Dr Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on April 10, 2023; Juan Javier Bacigalupi to Crystal J Kath

St. Charles

$699,000; 3032 Glacier Court, St. Charles; Sold on April 11, 2023; Chris Petros to Christopher Holze

$665,000; 1402 Keim Trail, St. Charles; Sold on April 6, 2023; James P Torzewski to Michael W Abts Jr

$600,000; 330 Persimmon Drive, St. Charles; Sold on April 12, 2023; Christopher Scott Roth to Donald R Neumann

$585,000; 6N584 Glenwood Drive, St. Charles; Sold on April 6, 2023; Michael K Meyer to Raoul Chazaro

$466,000; 30 Southgate Course, St. Charles; Sold on April 10, 2023; Brian R Malinski to Janel Elise Tomassoni

$415,000; 3313 Blackhawk Trail, St. Charles; Sold on April 10, 2023; Keith Mallian Trust to Alexander Doty

$403,000; 3N852 Babson Lane, St. Charles; Sold on April 6, 2023; Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Ercole Costabile

$350,000; 1302 Fox Meadow Court, St. Charles; Sold on April 10, 2023; Andrew Mccarty to Michael Gargula

$300,000; 715 S 10th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on April 10, 2023; Horacio Isunza to Gerard Dedera

$299,000; 876 Riding Lane, St. Charles; Sold on April 11, 2023; William Herman Trust to Kevin J Davis

$240,000; 1830 Lucylle Court, St. Charles; Sold on April 6, 2023; Rebecca L Goc to Christopher G Seitz

Sugar Grove

$455,000; 919 Abbey Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on April 11, 2023; Chris I Ito to Andres Larrea

$455,000; 637 Sheffield Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on April 10, 2023; Jennifer L Fabbri to Ryan Carter

$440,000; 250 Carole St., Sugar Grove; Sold on April 12, 2023; Nvr Inc to Tammy Lewis

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.