Huntley 158 names interim superintendent for 2023-24

The Huntley Community School District 158 school board this week named Jessica Lombard as interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.

She will fill the role vacated by Superintendent Scott Rowe, who has accepted the position of superintendent in Arlington Heights-based District 214.

The board voted unanimously Thursday to approve the appointment of Lombard, effective July 1.

"We cannot think of a more qualified candidate to guide us through this transition within Huntley 158," said Andy Bittman, board president. "As a graduate of Huntley schools, Ms. Lombard remains deeply connected to the Huntley area community and its residents. Her vast experience in many facets of public education, her understanding of what makes this district successful, and her clear passion for the students of our community are truly an asset to our district and will ensure we are well-equipped to navigate this period of transition."

After growing up in Huntley and graduating from Huntley High School, Lombard went on to receive her bachelor's degree in Education from Northern Illinois University. She also obtained a master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction and Education Leadership from Northern Illinois University and her education specialist degree in Educational Leadership from National Louis University.

She joined District 158 in 2002 as an assistant principal at Leggee Elementary and has served in multiple capacities since then, including building principal at Mackeben Elementary and Leggee Elementary, director of curriculum, assistant superintendent of human resources, assistant superintendent of both elementary learning and special education, and has served as the district's associate superintendent since 2018. Lombard will continue to work with Rowe over the coming weeks.

The school board will engage in a national superintendent search and will continue to keep staff, families and communities informed of this process as it begins to take shape over the coming months, officials said.

"We are confident Ms. Lombard will continue to carry out the mission and goals of our school district with skill and compassion," Bittman said. "The Board would also like to thank our community for their support of Ms. Lombard in this endeavor. We look forward to continuing to serve all of our students at the highest level."