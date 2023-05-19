Expect delays at I-88 interchange with Tri-State, Elmhurst Road over I-90

Illinois tollway drivers can expect traffic angst near Oak Brook as construction intensifies on a major interchange.

The agency is rebuilding and reconfiguring the notorious bottleneck at the nexus of the Reagan (I-88) and Tri-State (I-294) tollways and I-290, used by more than 300,000 vehicles daily.

This summer, workers are removing the northbound I-294 bridge over I-88 and installing a new one. Motorists will see overnight lane and ramps closures on I-88 through June.

This week, crews are scheduled to begin removing the overhead bridge structure. That means overnight traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction near the project. Intermittent full closures of up to 15 minutes are planned in the corridor overnight and on the ramp channeling westbound I-290 to southbound I-294 and westbound Roosevelt Road.

Closures will occur at nighttime with lanes and ramps set to reopen before morning rush hour begins.

"Occasional overnight lane closures will continue as needed through the summer and similar full roadway closures on I-88 and ramps will be needed in the fall once bridge reconstruction begins," tollway officials said.

The interchange redo is part of the tollway's $4 billion Central Tri-State widening program between Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont and 95th Street near Oak Lawn.

Meanwhile, drivers in the Elk Grove Village area should brace for snaillike conditions on northbound Elmhurst Road starting this Monday as the tollway repairs the bridge over the Jane Addams Tollway (I-90).

That will result in "long-term lane closures reducing northbound Elmhurst Road traffic to a single lane through July," planners said.

The two outside lanes will be shut down through June to accommodate workers and that will flip to the two inside lanes in July.

Also, a ramp connecting eastbound I-90 to northbound Elmhurst Road will be slimmed to a single lane for the project.

Construction should wrap up by the end of August.