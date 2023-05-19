Elgin cops take to the rooftops to raise money for Special Olympics

A soggy start to the morning didn't dampen the enthusiasm of Elgin police officers who took to the rooftops of local Dunkin' locations Friday to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

Officers clambered atop buildings and vehicles at three Elgin Dunkin' locations for the 21st annual Cop on a Rooftop event, one of the department's two biggest fundraisers that benefit Special Olympics through the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Officer Josh Miller, one of the organizers of the Elgin Police Department's effort, said they raised nearly $9,000 at two Dunkin' locations last year. That more than doubled what they raised the year before.

"Even with a slow start today, we hope to surpass it again," he said.

The department raised $26,000 last year for Special Olympics between this event and the annual polar plunge.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run sees about 3,000 officers carry the Flame of Hope nearly 1,500 miles through thousands of Illinois communities via 23 legs to the flame's final destination at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games in Normal. Since 1986, the torch run has raised more than $65 million while increasing awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes and their accomplishments.

Elgin police officer Ryan Nelis attended the games for the second time with three co-workers last year.

"It was an awesome experience in that it makes their day for us to be there," Nelis said. "But at the same time, we're enjoying their excitement just as much. It really makes you feel like you're having an impact on these kids."

He said it's a welcome respite from what they can face on a daily basis.

"Part of this job is that it's not always the best day for the people you interact with," Nelis said. "So getting that experience of them having a fantastic day is the best part."