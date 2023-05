DuPage County property transfers for April 10-14, 2023

Addison

$270,000; 228 S Wisconsin Ave., Addison; Sold on April 12, 2023; Maria B Alanis to Juan Antonio Perez Jr

$242,500; 790 N 9th Ave., Addison; Sold on April 10, 2023; Dupage County Sheriff to Global Xyz Service LLC

Aurora

$749,000; 1229 Arborside Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2023; Jeffrey Perkins to Sandip Sau

$425,000; 187 Meadowview Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 10, 2023; Kurt G Zinken to Elango Ramanathan

$380,000; 4195 Milford Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2023; Pattabhi Arun Tupakula to Sarang Kale

$370,000; 962 Sundew Court, Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2023; Glen Thomson to Praveen B Kysetti

$308,500; 840 Wheatland Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2023; Sfr Borrower 2022-1 LLC to Rhonda Williams

$300,000; 3372 Ravinia Circle, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2023; Gary Gocken to 3372 Ravinia Cir LLC

$268,000; 3187 Anton Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2023; Jhonattan B Yandum Rosero to Preetish Kadur Lakshminarsimha Murthy

$236,500; 2657 Prairieview Ln S, Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2023; Land Asset Investment LLC to Kevin Kovach

$205,000; 2746 White Barn Road, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2023; Peter J Gettings Jr to Maria Guadaliupe Hernandez

Bensenville

$588,000; 1044 S York Road, Bensenville; Sold on April 14, 2023; Neptune Real Estate LLC to Yuji Yabumoto

$265,000; 428 S Walnut St., Bensenville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Gna Properties LLC to Jake Lester

$220,000; 521 E Red Oak Ave., Bensenville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Kerri F Bagdley to Lorenzo Lopez Garcia

$107,000; 1003 Argyle St Unit 4A, Bensenville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Gabriel Aguirre to Harsh M Shukla

Bloomingdale

$702,500; 239 Stonington Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 12, 2023; Springfield Partners Group LLC to Anish Saraiya

$211,000; 1 Bloomingdale Pl Unit 214, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 11, 2023; Conversa Nissen Trust to Cynthia F Alaimo

Carol Stream

$595,000; 756 Longmeadow Court, Carol Stream; Sold on April 12, 2023; Jayesh V Patel to Christopher Lou

$310,000; 1171 Brookstone Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on April 12, 2023; Richard F Vercillo to Ryan Bernardi

$255,000; 563 Canterbury Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on April 13, 2023; Robert Reins to Richard A Taylor

$215,000; 297 Mohawk Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on April 10, 2023; Luke Vanis to Amir Ahmed

Clarendon Hills

$662,000; 428 Park Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on April 11, 2023; Carol R Schermer to Lee E Greve

Darien

$482,000; 1018 Tamarack Drive, Darien; Sold on April 13, 2023; Excellent Woodworking Inc to Sufian A Syouri

$260,500; 1013 Ripple Rdg, Darien; Sold on April 12, 2023; Grant Geisert to Krzysztof P Kuzma

$219,000; 1501 Darien Lake Dr Unit 203, Darien; Sold on April 10, 2023; Kant Midland LLC to Miles C Sarlo Monaco

Downers Grove

$725,000; 444 Downers Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on April 11, 2023; Campbell Trust to Michael Q Morrissey

$721,000; 5110 Lee Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 12, 2023; Linda Gartrell to Currin Dale Shipley

$600,000; 5837 Eldon Place, Downers Grove; Sold on April 12, 2023; Benjamin Wojdak to Ben Adam Gaspar

$545,000; 4901 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 10, 2023; Walter R Lethem to Michael Steffes

$475,000; 1111 Woodcrest Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on April 14, 2023; Michael Weinstein to Emily Thieme

$433,000; 10S515 Havens Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on April 14, 2023; Bryan J Mendel to Devin Paul

$420,000; 4721 Northcott Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 12, 2023; Urs Partners LLC to Monument Homes Inc

$395,000; 6560 Fairmount Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 14, 2023; Dragan Tarbuk to Kevin Pero

$380,000; 211 7th St., Downers Grove; Sold on April 12, 2023; Beer Trust to Alicia Ann Makkaoui

$371,000; 6206 Janes Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 11, 2023; Esmir Alemic to Troy Donald Miller

$365,000; 1114 Timber Trails Road, Downers Grove; Sold on April 14, 2023; Dennis Manzhul to Robert O Wiesemann Ii

$305,000; 5639 Main St., Downers Grove; Sold on April 12, 2023; Nohemi Marin to Vincent J Perritano

$126,000; 5300 Walnut Ave Unit 18A, Downers Grove; Sold on April 10, 2023; Karla Loeb to Rodrigo Morales Flores

Elmhurst

$535,000; 413 S Hawthorne Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 11, 2023; Michael Carmona to Jake Kentnich

$472,500; 681 S Parkside Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 12, 2023; Cook Trust to Robert Michael Kenny

$444,000; 515 E Adams St., Elmhurst; Sold on April 11, 2023; Jing Li to Ryan David Batton

$392,500; 429 S Fairview Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 11, 2023; Richard Rinner Jr to Perfection Custom Homes LLC

$390,000; 442 N Evergreen Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 12, 2023; Cirone Trust to Martin A Campbell

$352,000; 158 S Pick Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 14, 2023; Zachary M Blois to Robert Kman

$340,000; 679 S Spring Road, Elmhurst; Sold on April 10, 2023; Lawrence P Hiorth to Joshua J Seymore

$315,000; 234 S Monterey Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 12, 2023; Schneider Trust to Mika E De Vin

Glen Ellyn

$580,000; 1N253 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 12, 2023; John R Clark to Darin Roddick Small

$467,000; 404 Dawn Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 14, 2023; Eric R Aldrich to Anthony Fiacchino

$420,000; 22W536 Lakeside Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 12, 2023; Scott Trust to Barbara A Fahey

$326,000; 2N045 Bernice Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 14, 2023; Lisa Mandarino to Johnny W Velasquez Ortega

$240,000; 528 Pershing Ave Unit G, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 11, 2023; Harrison Steele to Adil Hussaini

Glendale Heights

$320,000; 33 Campbell Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 13, 2023; Memed Memedoski to Siraj A Ajmeri

$305,000; 38 Campbell Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 14, 2023; Brian Whittle to Jose Cortez Rodriguez

$215,000; 172 Golden Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 13, 2023; Schluenx Trust to Douglas R Mauger

$120,000; 690 Marilyn Ave Unit 104, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 10, 2023; Malgorzata Polak to Neil Lento

$120,000; 156 Dunteman Dr Unit 101, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 13, 2023; Coduto Trust to Christine L Meyer

Hinsdale

$700,000; 213 S Adams St., Hinsdale; Sold on April 12, 2023; Thomas Cesario to Susan Kazi

$650,000; 432 Pamela Circle, Hinsdale; Sold on April 11, 2023; Marcia Hodl to Lino A Hernandez

$550,000; 5616 S Quincy St., Hinsdale; Sold on April 13, 2023; Patricia Welland to Alek Gjurcinov

$524,000; 833 S Jackson St., Hinsdale; Sold on April 14, 2023; Dana Molfese to Wenfeng Huang

$405,000; 634 W Hinsdale Ave., Hinsdale; Sold on April 14, 2023; Riata Group Inc to Dashurjie Bekteshi

$375,000; 1401 Burr Oak Rd Unit 308B, Hinsdale; Sold on April 12, 2023; Erlo Roth to Sean C Gallagher

Itasca

$720,000; 420 Baker Drive, Itasca; Sold on April 12, 2023; Rajesh Patel to Home Endeavor Properties LLC

$555,000; 565 W North St., Itasca; Sold on April 14, 2023; Samuel M Perricone to John Larsen

$310,000; 823 Schiller St., Itasca; Sold on April 11, 2023; Tegtmeier Trust to Emilio Bruno

Lisle

$471,000; 6367 Hampshire Court, Lisle; Sold on April 14, 2023; Prasanna Balaprakash to Chun Kit Lau

$432,500; 5841 Queens Cv, Lisle; Sold on April 10, 2023; Tatar Trust to Shashank Sharma

$400,000; 2331 Trowbridge Way, Lisle; Sold on April 13, 2023; Mersim Kosovrasti to Munkhtsogt Shagdarsuren

$365,000; 6043 River Bend Drive, Lisle; Sold on April 13, 2023; Erik B White to Foster Heise

$297,000; 4424 Blackhawk Lane, Lisle; Sold on April 12, 2023; Dale K Gleghorn to Rolando Bunag

$240,000; 5401 Patton Dr Unit 101, Lisle; Sold on April 13, 2023; Groves Miltz Trust to 5401 Patton 101 LLC

$227,000; 2240 Christian Ln Unit 1A, Lisle; Sold on April 12, 2023; Brandon Basalone to Michael S Mersch

$215,000; 6018 E Lake Dr Unit 3D, Lisle; Sold on April 12, 2023; Eric S Gunderson to Miroslav Malina

$161,200; 5500 Hillcrest Ln Unit 129, Lisle; Sold on April 13, 2023; Redus Properties Inc to Robert A Smith

$160,000; 5817 Oakwood Dr Unit F, Lisle; Sold on April 10, 2023; Jeffrey Collins to Daniel Young

Lombard

$734,000; 104 W Willow St., Lombard; Sold on April 10, 2023; Tami Rose Carlyon to 104 Willow Properties LLC

$660,000; 569 S Brewster Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 12, 2023; David A Freese to Zubair Vhora

$435,000; 235 E Parkside Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 11, 2023; Blair Hu to Margaret Kim

$435,000; 1049 Beverly Court, Lombard; Sold on April 11, 2023; Elton Nallbani to Gersilda Baci

$406,500; 304 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on April 11, 2023; Woodmoor Dev LLC to Omar N Ibrahim

$402,500; 332 Manor Hill Court, Lombard; Sold on April 11, 2023; Max R Ieuter to William Cassidy

$395,000; 31 S Edgewood Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 10, 2023; Mal Holdings LLC to Daniel S Mozdzen

$325,000; 461 S Park Road, Lombard; Sold on April 11, 2023; Kelly A Wyffels to Robert H Hemmerich Ii

$286,000; 19 W Greenfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 11, 2023; Kristyn J Krohse to Emily A Drafta

$285,000; 315 W Brookfield St., Lombard; Sold on April 14, 2023; John P Losacco to Sean David Gregory

Naperville

$765,000; 3724 Caine Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Steven K Fahner to Adam Andrew Pierson

$755,000; 1415 Heatherton Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2023; Richard W Buerger to Sonia Fernandez

$721,000; 11S767 Book Road, Naperville; Sold on April 10, 2023; Dennis E Meisinger to Michael Molitch Hou

$710,000; 1603 Brestal Court, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2023; John A Barrile to Karl M Schuster

$685,000; 608 Conestoga Road, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Steven P Hyett to Rodolfo N Luterman

$660,000; 3103 Wolfe Court, Naperville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Etzkorn Trust to Romulo Vieira Ferreira Silva

$637,500; 1412 Ambleside Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2023; Tom J Kerwin to Bin Huang

$633,000; 2136 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2023; Pulte Home Co LLC to Gregory Alan Leroy

$615,000; 2504 Indian Grass Court, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2023; Robert L Hartman to Waseh Abdul

$595,000; 11 S Julian St., Naperville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Matthew Obzera to Charles T Newcomb

$565,000; 1416 Aberdeen Court, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2023; Leeann Hollaway to Joginder Singh

$550,000; 524 Spruce Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2023; David Racey to Ariel C Ferguson

$538,500; 2134 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 10, 2023; Pulte Home Co LLC to Divya Udayashankar

$526,500; 2132 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 10, 2023; Pulte Home Co LLC to Hitesh Nanda

$523,000; 3760 Idlewild Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2023; Zoher Shipchandler to Feng Bao

$505,000; 5104 Coneflower Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Rafael Seidalnov

$485,000; 2W201 Oldham Road, Naperville; Sold on April 10, 2023; Kurt R Woodward to Wei Sern Thum

$455,000; 1319 Springdale Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2023; Maria Grimon Cheney to Fei Rao

$445,000; 633 E 8th Ave., Naperville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Reisenleiter Trust to Michael James Chung

$425,000; 1804 Alta Vista Court, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2023; Sikich Jr Trust to Amanda M Cozzi

$420,000; 920 Case St., Naperville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Pao K Lin to Melvin V Alegado

$420,000; 308 S Whispering Hills Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Michael James Gooding to Madhusudhanan Kundu Dinakaran

$400,000; 2112 Ferry Rd Unit 109, Naperville; Sold on April 10, 2023; James Westmaas to 2112 Ferry LLC

$385,000; 2265 Salisbury Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Coj Enterprises LLC Salisbury to Andrew Gonzalez

$380,000; 5S621 Radcliff Road, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Don Livernash to Dino Roy Guglielmelli

$366,000; 1458 Whitespire Court, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2023; Roberto Malagon to Thomas H Koth

$360,600; 2233 Pontiac Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Andre Vospette to David R Saba

$360,000; 30W235 Argyll Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Corey A O Donnell to Shawuti Maimaitiyumaier

$306,000; 511 Aurora Ave Unit 208, Naperville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Rolf Dirk Odermath to Raymond A Christensen

$295,000; 1585 Aberdeen Court, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Betty J Healy to Martin T Vanee

$291,000; 632 Beaver Court, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Kewanis C Haynes to Mackenzie Brown

$290,000; 1955 Lancaster Ct Unit 1, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Malone Trust to Rachael R Eertmoed

$285,000; 946 N Sleight St., Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2023; Gracey 2003 Trust to Robert Gorosin

$280,000; 645 Dana Ct Unit B, Naperville; Sold on April 12, 2023; Jimin Zheng to Richard Stastny Ii

$274,000; 872 Quin Ct Unit 101, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2023; Jonna Weremijewicz to Nicole Marie Enger

$260,000; 1730 Park St Unit 120, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Robert Kettell Construction Co to Pattan LLC

$238,000; 1299 Tennyson Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2023; Larenzo Simmons to Amanda M Pettigrew

$225,000; 2260 Petworth Ct Unit 102B, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Douglas Koehler to Ayden Bay

$77,760; 10 Ottawa Court, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Andrea Sarna to John Sarna

Roselle

$250,000; 215 Rush St., Roselle; Sold on April 11, 2023; John E Lawrence to Javier Reinoso

Villa Park

$420,000; 121 N Princeton Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 12, 2023; Lechu Investments LLC to Mark Daniels

$389,000; 609 S Addison Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 14, 2023; Robert P Noble to Richard J Tarsitano Jr

$320,000; 435 Holly Court, Villa Park; Sold on April 13, 2023; David C Buffham to Derik Leary

$220,000; 638 N 3rd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 12, 2023; Joseph Marchese to Guadalupe Merino Reynaldo

$182,500; 1S247 Dillon Lane, Villa Park; Sold on April 14, 2023; Fatima Maqbool to Rita S Singletary

Warrenville

$443,500; 30W140 Huntington Drive, Warrenville; Sold on April 14, 2023; Owen A Billingsley to Ryan Olsen

$302,500; 30W061 Arbury Court, Warrenville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Carole J Markham to Alexander Martin

$220,000; 3S301 Gates Place, Warrenville; Sold on April 11, 2023; Paul H Oertel Jr to Casey Bevier

West Chicago

$622,500; 30W160 Whitney Road, West Chicago; Sold on April 12, 2023; Jitendra Gandhi to Chetankumar Patel

$431,000; 1022 Acorn Hill Lane, West Chicago; Sold on April 11, 2023; Michael K Newport to Patrick Cieslinski

$303,000; 1N621 Prince Crossing Road, West Chicago; Sold on April 14, 2023; Grandview Capital LLC to Piotr Burek

$280,000; 221 Norris Ave., West Chicago; Sold on April 14, 2023; Naveed Mehmood to Regina M Gutierrez

$260,000; 546 Ingalton Ave., West Chicago; Sold on April 11, 2023; Luis O Hernandez to Thomas Boller

Westmont

$489,000; 433 Philadelphia Ave., Westmont; Sold on April 12, 2023; Michael R Cullotta to Thomas Robertson

$420,000; 411 Fernwood Drive, Westmont; Sold on April 10, 2023; Nikolus E Distler to Martin Furbush

$409,000; 218 S Adams St., Westmont; Sold on April 14, 2023; James N Rzepka to Rosaura Rivera Muniz

$360,000; 33 Roslyn Road, Westmont; Sold on April 12, 2023; Christopher A Rose to Kelli Chesney

$287,000; 4026 N Adams St., Westmont; Sold on April 10, 2023; Mitchell J Cox to Jordan Ranieri

$190,000; 1221 S Williams St Unit 2, Westmont; Sold on April 10, 2023; Donna Rasnic to Leo Cruz Escobar

Wheaton

$502,000; 413 S Blanchard St., Wheaton; Sold on April 11, 2023; Illinois Faf I LLC to Princy Poulose

$490,000; 2003 Mackenzie Place, Wheaton; Sold on April 14, 2023; David S Dordek to John E Lorentsen

$434,500; 1709 Kay Road, Wheaton; Sold on April 14, 2023; Charles B Jackel to Andrew Michael Mcgady

$430,000; 911 E Liberty Drive, Wheaton; Sold on April 14, 2023; Reid R Bristow to Rafael Soto

$427,000; 773 Queenswood Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 10, 2023; Douglas W Dohlen to Mary Looby

$425,000; 1687 Brentwood Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 13, 2023; Ronald J Hood to Victor G Alvarado

$414,000; 2062 Creekside Drive, Wheaton; Sold on April 11, 2023; Peter J Szatkowski to Lashaun Flowers

$407,500; 509 Turf Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 10, 2023; Brandon Alexander Schnaufer to Rebecca Burger

$400,000; 2030 Creekside Drive, Wheaton; Sold on April 11, 2023; Barbara L Petrey to Robert F Gotter

$305,000; 1516 Orchard Road, Wheaton; Sold on April 12, 2023; Gonzalo U Marte Jr to Chihyi Lin

$260,000; 1118 Manchester Road, Wheaton; Sold on April 12, 2023; Johnston Trust to Denise Wise

$230,000; 513 Lyon Ave., Wheaton; Sold on April 12, 2023; Kurt Rosengreen Tte to Ryan P Carrigan

$155,500; 890 Sheldon Ct Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on April 14, 2023; Powell Trust to Mayo Investments Inc

Willowbrook

$462,000; 17W073 Elm Court, Willowbrook; Sold on April 12, 2023; Michael J Adkesson to Adam K Findley

$360,000; 353 Meadow Court, Willowbrook; Sold on April 11, 2023; Gleena C Sankoorikal to Brittney Jackson

$252,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 401, Willowbrook; Sold on April 12, 2023; Rose Marie Pavell to Alhaj Sada LLC

$229,000; 6425 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 312, Willowbrook; Sold on April 13, 2023; Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Paul Tupa

$127,000; 16W515 79th St Unit 203, Willowbrook; Sold on April 11, 2023; Grisell Olivera to Martima Karafiloska

Winfield

$535,000; 0N600 Brandon Blvd., Winfield; Sold on April 13, 2023; William J Gambill to Kevin Rosner

$224,000; 0N028 Ambleside Dr Unit 2502, Winfield; Sold on April 14, 2023; Winston Trust to Robert Finn

Wood Dale

$320,000; 463 George St Unit 9-3, Wood Dale; Sold on April 12, 2023; Jm Leasing LLC to Mykola Matlyak

$300,000; 112 Morgans Gate Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on April 10, 2023; Andrea Forney to Julian Mendoza

Woodridge

$616,000; 1149 Dawson Road, Woodridge; Sold on April 11, 2023; Old National Bank Trustee to Michael Campolattara

$369,000; 4 Wolfe Court, Woodridge; Sold on April 11, 2023; Grandview Capital LLC to Rafael Alberto Arenas Gomez

$300,000; 7900 Oakview Lane, Woodridge; Sold on April 12, 2023; Joseph Conley to Diego Casa

$295,000; 6420 Double Eagle Dr Unit 412, Woodridge; Sold on April 11, 2023; Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Beadley K Weil

$290,000; 2013 Country Club Dr Unit 14, Woodridge; Sold on April 12, 2023; Esly Dorado to Paula Cobbins

$145,000; 8315 Route 53 Unit B15, Woodridge; Sold on April 13, 2023; Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Muhmammad Joher

$90,000; 2800 Mitchell Dr Unit 3, Woodridge; Sold on April 12, 2023; Alan J Olson to Jurgita Ambrizas

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc.