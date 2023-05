Cook County property transfers for March 24 to April 17, 2023

Arlington Heights

$755,000; 506 N Waterman Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023; James Uemura to Jeffrey J Petrusek

$555,000; 1736 E Waverly Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 29, 2023; Reup LLC to Timothy R Kraft

$510,000; 520 S Belmont Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023; Justin Dishkin to John Matthew Vrett

$500,000; 1414 S Harvard Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 28, 2023; Richard Prosser to Frederic J Bartlett Jr

$482,500; 21 N Regency Dr E Unit E, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023; Etherton Trust to Jakub M Gerlach

$432,000; 1214 S Mitchell Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023; Marcin Gotowalski to Shawn Lenahan

$415,000; 906 N Harvard Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023; Scott R Shinkan to Ronna B Mash

$411,000; 2009 N Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023; Kathleen A Fischer to Michael Oconnor

$400,000; 402 N Wilshire Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 24, 2023; John S Hamada to Anna Marie Krystek

$398,000; 1410 S Harvard Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023; Bryza Trust to Hummingbird Az LLC

$378,000; 1504 N Kennicott Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023; William J Boylan to Paul E Kraus

$365,000; 2816 N Greenwood Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 30, 2023; Rishabh Tayal to Brenda J Gonzalez

$345,000; 1829 N Normandy Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023; Chad A Newhouse to Stephanie Kornacker

$325,000; 2011 N Charter Point Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023; Sukyung Kwon to Mary Novokhovsky

$275,000; 1932 N Charter Point Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 30, 2023; Charles G Herrmann to Bailey A Styzinski

Barrington

$596,000; 1246 Berkshire Lane, Barrington; Sold on April 17, 2023; Craig M Dannegger to Matthew Maday

$525,000; 130 Palm Drive, Barrington; Sold on March 28, 2023; Yuliya Rodina to Sebastian Perlowski

Bartlett

$515,000; 29W440 Mercury Court, Bartlett; Sold on April 11, 2023; Fannie Mae to Zachary Carney

$371,000; 1440 Polo Drive, Bartlett; Sold on April 14, 2023; Francesco Villa to Erli Elmazi

$339,000; 676 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bartlett; Sold on April 10, 2023; Michael R Duncan to James S Barrett

$280,000; 1628 Columbia Cir Unit 4, Bartlett; Sold on April 10, 2023; Santelli Trust to Amit Shah

$175,500; 151 Peter Ct Unit C, Bartlett; Sold on March 28, 2023; Stephanie K Hopkins to Sylwester Habas

Buffalo Grove

$540,000; 1414 Margate Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 14, 2023; Siegal Trust to Tanu Singh

$469,000; 8 Newtown Ct W, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 17, 2023; David Zeller to Kevin Hu

$426,000; 625 Cobblestone Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 14, 2023; Nierman Trust to Charlotte R David

$337,000; 71 Willow Pkwy Unit 72-2, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 12, 2023; Raja Mohamed Elani Batcha to Carie J Cohen

$327,000; 820 Weidner Rd Unit 401, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 28, 2023; Esenila Kalendjian to David Ezekiel

$285,000; 350 E Dundee Rd Unit 310, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 24, 2023; Andrei Ciuntu to Aleksandr Lioukumovich

$182,000; 1277 Ranchview Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 12, 2023; Saroj Mangalik to John Stotz

$115,000; 11 Oak Creek Dr Unit 1119, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 27, 2023; Albany Bank & Trust Co Na Ttee to Margaryta Silakova

Des Plaines

$472,000; 159 Harding Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 29, 2023; Maria Geraci to Benjamin Joseph Pfeifer

$439,000; 65 W Kathleen Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 28, 2023; Lawrence J Mata to Benjamin J Gaughan

$425,000; 650 Beau Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 29, 2023; Anna Maria Beasley to Blake Z Vargen

$365,000; 1443 Phoenix Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 30, 2023; Daniel Varghese to Luis Angel Luna

$361,000; 777 Greenview Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 24, 2023; Diane I Thompson to Milena Zdravkova

$348,500; 527 Westmere Road, Des Plaines; Sold on March 28, 2023; Anton Privan Ecaldre Galang to Jonathan H Massey

$330,000; 2527 Parkwood Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on March 28, 2023; Kathleen Gutzman to Mohammed A Al Shamyleh

$310,000; 9380 Home Circle, Des Plaines; Sold on March 24, 2023; Hiyas Raspa to Mirna Eshaya

$300,000; 435 Alles St Unit 504, Des Plaines; Sold on March 27, 2023; Andrew Yoo to Vikki Tyler

$285,000; 1675 Mill St Unit 408, Des Plaines; Sold on March 28, 2023; Chirag Gadhiya to Danuta Maria Sobieski

$275,000; 381 N 4th Ave Unit A, Des Plaines; Sold on March 28, 2023; Parkway Bank & Trust Co Ttee to Wilner Boniface

$235,000; 8853 Robin Dr Unit E, Des Plaines; Sold on March 28, 2023; Kazi S Ahmed to Rehan Syed

$231,000; 9424 Margail Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 27, 2023; Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Michal Kalinowski

$185,000; 9346 Landings Ln Unit 305, Des Plaines; Sold on March 30, 2023; Linda M Lee to Lakisha Gaines

$167,000; 9386 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1S, Des Plaines; Sold on March 28, 2023; Janina Tietz to Diamond Pabes

$160,000; 770 Pearson St Unit 605, Des Plaines; Sold on March 27, 2023; Cap Investments Ii LLC to Bailey Mcdonagh

$147,000; 8876 Golf Rd Unit 2C, Des Plaines; Sold on March 29, 2023; Lenore Day to Mirlan Salykbaek

$145,000; 9561 Dee Rd Unit 2F, Des Plaines; Sold on March 28, 2023; Atef Aguib to Bogdon Sobolewski

$142,000; 8812 Briar Ct Unit 3B, Des Plaines; Sold on March 30, 2023; David Zochowski to Daniel Nisbett

$120,000; 1633 River St Unit 3-D, Des Plaines; Sold on March 27, 2023; Kathryn Mcdouglad to Nuni Rlealty LLC

$120,000; 105 Dover Dr Unit 2, Des Plaines; Sold on March 24, 2023; Alina Siemczyk to Piotr Walkosz

$105,000; 244 Howard Ave Unit 7, Des Plaines; Sold on March 28, 2023; Garrett Letourneau to George Kelly

Elk Grove Village

$390,000; 1476 Mitchell Trail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 29, 2023; Bittner Trust to Jerry J Flowers

$388,000; 1490 Haar Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 29, 2023; Muriel C Rosenthal to Faten Sharaf

$365,000; 231 Walnut Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 29, 2023; Deniel Joseph Thompson to Pedro Monarrez

$357,500; 1160 Hickory Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 29, 2023; Trispel Trust to Cameron M Clark

$317,000; 537 Ridgewood Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 30, 2023; Ernest Tagliere to Marlenne E Ovalle

$285,000; 1515 Gibson Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 27, 2023; Evangeline D Cabrera to Lyndsay M Pelham

$282,500; 914 Waterford Ln Unit 7-007, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 27, 2023; Ram Sunkara to Ss Home Prop LLC

$250,000; 1532 Columbia Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 28, 2023; Phyllis Brooks to Joseph Hamrick

Hanover Park

$410,000; 2274 Driftwood Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on April 12, 2023; Oleksandr Lopatkin to Oleksandr Savula

$281,000; 1208 Windsor Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 24, 2023; Mary Walsh Rhodes to Shea Marcial

$262,000; 2124 Cinema Dr E, Hanover Park; Sold on April 13, 2023; Penny K Schmidt to Raynaldo Flores Albujar

$245,500; 7627 Weymouth Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on March 24, 2023; Sedija Husik to Krisropher K Kudla

$220,000; 1734 Whitney Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on April 12, 2023; Mehul Patel to Paul Brice

$200,000; 1420 Birch Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on March 27, 2023; Carol N Zwic to Alexander Paul Mikos

$125,000; 1439 Bear Flag Dr Unit 33 1, Hanover Park; Sold on April 11, 2023; Jayvadan Soni to Jasmin Soni

Hoffman Estates

$450,000; 3933 N Firestone Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 29, 2023; Charles Kotcher to Matthew G Grelck

$350,000; 1025 Hermitage Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 28, 2023; Jose Lavoy to Toshi Fujimura

$345,000; 190 Pleasant St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 24, 2023; Dream Realty & Inverstments In to William M Henry

$297,000; 1791 Kelberg Ave Unit 15, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 27, 2023; Puesta Trust to Adam William Dellert

$240,000; 520 Glendale Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 28, 2023; Shirley A Berge to Waldemar Mazur

$175,000; 1800 Fayette Walk Unit F, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 24, 2023; Mahendra Kumar Eswarappa to Hiren Patel

$120,000; 1475 Rebecca Dr Unit 202, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 28, 2023; Kathleen Gorlinski to Adrienne Boose

Inverness

$465,000; 94 Dirleton Lane, Inverness; Sold on March 28, 2023; Kathleen A Blankenship to Deborah Brady

Lake Barrington

$723,000; 23914 N Hillfarm Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 12, 2023; Michael Schmidt to Shashidhar Yachavaram

$505,000; 27081 W Lakeview Dr S, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 12, 2023; Andrew Belleson to Robert J De Caro

$450,000; 305 Indian Point, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 17, 2023; Faust Trust to George H Dell

$281,000; 678 Old Barn Rd Unit A, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 13, 2023; Donald V Kramer to Christianne Addra Munn

$205,000; 215 Timber Ridge Lane, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 14, 2023; Michael J Bordenet to Michael J Bordenet

Long Grove

$150,000; 3993 Orchard Lane, Long Grove; Sold on April 14, 2023; Orchard Of Long Grove LLC to James John Green

Mount Prospect

$440,000; 1002 N Westgate Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 29, 2023; Patrick Johnston to Paul Moran

$193,000; 502 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 439, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 29, 2023; Heather J Rose Trust to Guillermo William Adao

$190,000; 701 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 201, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 28, 2023; Grandview Capital LLC to Marinela Petrova

North Barrington

$442,000; 26134 N Orchard Road, North Barrington; Sold on April 13, 2023; Katie Lynn Koch to John Costanza

Palatine

$520,000; 913 S Cedar St., Palatine; Sold on March 29, 2023; Kathryn A Ohara to Emily K Lazar

$481,000; 1140 N Pepper Tree Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 28, 2023; Wilkinson Trust to Arthur Sebby

$455,000; 139 S Rohlwing Road, Palatine; Sold on March 28, 2023; Albert John Woodcock to Taylor V Glander

$425,000; 542 E Cunningham Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 29, 2023; Joseph Pluta to Iryna Lekhiv

$347,000; 2920 Quentin Road, Palatine; Sold on March 28, 2023; Patrick Michaelson to William W Schweinebraten

$260,000; 312 E Forest Knoll Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 30, 2023; Daniel A Egan to Roman Mokriy

$240,000; 502 N Smith St., Palatine; Sold on March 27, 2023; Victor F Solarte to Barbara Lowe

$230,500; 1340 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 24, 2023; Jessica Braslavsky to Micheal R Giovannetti

$220,000; 856 E Aster Ave., Palatine; Sold on March 28, 2023; Harris Trust to 856 Aster LLC

$205,500; 950 E Wilmette Rd Unit 109, Palatine; Sold on March 29, 2023; Carolyn Grant to Jennifer Vega

$200,000; 1941 N Hicks Rd Unit 201, Palatine; Sold on March 27, 2023; Denia Keserovic to Acm Grad Inc

$187,000; 1009 E Glavin Ct Unit 2, Palatine; Sold on March 28, 2023; Danny Borys to Zakhijan Irismetov

$181,500; 1008 E Kevin Ct Unit 2, Palatine; Sold on March 27, 2023; Louis G Apostol to Todd Stevens

$140,000; 432 N Wilke Rd Unit 205, Palatine; Sold on March 24, 2023; Matthew R Dettloff to Terri Fowler

$140,000; 1356 N Geneva Dr Unit 1A, Palatine; Sold on March 28, 2023; Sang Ho Choi to Piramida LLC

Prospect Heights

$565,000; 102 S Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 27, 2023; Stanley J Planica to Sophia Zamudio Rasof

$320,000; 610 Thistle Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 28, 2023; Adele D Suillivan Trust to Connie Mueller

Rolling Meadows

$580,000; 6 Burning Tree Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 28, 2023; Lane Compton to Jacob J Kuczmanski

$303,000; 3009 Hawk Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 30, 2023; Michael A Long to Michael Wazorick

$245,000; 3501 Wellington Ct Unit 206, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 27, 2023; Cannella Properties Rm LLC to Shane Kmiecik

$135,000; 2304 Algonquin Rd Unit 8, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 24, 2023; Sandra J Doherty to Alexander Joseph Cantalupo

$128,000; 2600 Brookwood Way Dr Unit 304A, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 27, 2023; Hanson Trust to Maria Estela Delgado Salgado

$75,000; 5101 Carriageway Dr Unit 204B, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 29, 2023; Judicial Sales Corp to Agent Equity Partners LLC

Roselle

$250,000; 215 Rush St., Roselle; Sold on April 11, 2023; John E Lawrence to Javier Reinoso

Schaumburg

$570,000; 436 Greenhill Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 30, 2023; Thomas J Abraham to Michael Hodgson

$505,500; 2225 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 27, 2023; D R Horton Inc Midwest to Kunal Moharil

$488,000; 2234 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 27, 2023; Dr Horton Inc to Amit Agarwal

$475,000; 2242 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 30, 2023; Dr Horton Inc to Venkateswara Rao Puli

$470,000; 600 S Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg; Sold on March 30, 2023; Angela Szczerbiak to Aleksandr Taits

$440,000; 642 N Brookdale Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 28, 2023; Grandview Capital LLC to Brett C Rowland

$337,500; 851 Newbury Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 28, 2023; Farhad Marzban to Shahmin Mallick

$330,000; 1807 Norwell Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 28, 2023; Cathy Arrington to Sitaram Gayatri

$305,000; 1509 Arlington Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 24, 2023; Carolyn Watson to Abdelouhab Demmouche

$260,000; 818 Brentwood Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 28, 2023; Hector Gaud to Vince P Mclssac

$259,000; 1323 Seven Pines Rd Unit B1, Schaumburg; Sold on March 28, 2023; Antoni Kozikowski to Mary Kay Williams

$255,000; 1262 Williamsburg Dr Unit A1, Schaumburg; Sold on March 29, 2023; Grandview Capital LLC to William D Kleinfeldt

$230,000; 130 Idle Wild Ct Unit 2, Schaumburg; Sold on March 29, 2023; Giuseppe Perna to Michelle M Milligan

$218,000; 1043 Brunswick Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on March 29, 2023; Majewski Trust to Robert Hutchinson

$191,000; 323 Woodbury Ct Unit C2, Schaumburg; Sold on March 27, 2023; Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Alana J Bousquet

$142,000; 725 Limerick Ln Unit 2B, Schaumburg; Sold on March 29, 2023; Michelle L Anderberg to Julian A Catuara

$140,500; 1110 Westover Ln Unit 1A, Schaumburg; Sold on March 30, 2023; Doris Tieze to Ej Lodge LLC

$95,000; 1460 Fairlane Dr Unit 103, Schaumburg; Sold on March 27, 2023; Aamer Rafique to Ricardo Gonzalez

Streamwood

$295,000; 19 Joyce Lane, Streamwood; Sold on March 29, 2023; Stephanie Biedron to Brandon Cocanig

$270,000; 513 Krause Ave., Streamwood; Sold on March 29, 2023; Mc Acquisitions LLC to Michael Jones

$260,000; 131 S Maxon Lane, Streamwood; Sold on March 29, 2023; Victor F Pelayo to Laura Fabiola Gonzalez

$260,000; 1025 Fulton Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 28, 2023; Thode Residential Rental Prope to Omar Morales Garcia

$250,000; 507 Hillside Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 28, 2023; Michael H Brensberger to Elsa J Rivera

$237,000; 123 Seton Place, Streamwood; Sold on March 30, 2023; Juan Jose Renteria to Juan F Martinez

$213,000; 235 Butternut Lane, Streamwood; Sold on March 27, 2023; Alexander L Lin to Vitaliy Smolyak

$185,000; 1016 Ashton Court, Streamwood; Sold on March 27, 2023; Pujara Investments LLC to Daniel Sertler

$178,000; 600 Lacy Ave., Streamwood; Sold on March 27, 2023; Sonia Caise to Kailani Holdings LLC

Wheeling

$475,000; 555 Briarwood Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 28, 2023; Harold Trust to Michael Torssell

$410,000; 518 Longtree Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 27, 2023; Miguel Garcia to Evagelos Bachas

$410,000; 40 Prairie Park Dr Unit 610, Wheeling; Sold on March 27, 2023; Yelena Parad to Anastasiia Zukhar

$252,500; 1115 Scanlon Dr Unit B1, Wheeling; Sold on March 28, 2023; Bryan Belcher to Smp Engineering LLC

$248,000; 1402 Aldgate Ct Unit C1, Wheeling; Sold on March 24, 2023; Lydla S Esteban to Lesley Hollenberg

$225,000; 1038 Harbour Ct Unit 1B, Wheeling; Sold on March 30, 2023; Robin D Grochocinski to Sarajoy Pickholtz

$165,000; 1612 Tahoe Circle Dr Unit 2, Wheeling; Sold on March 28, 2023; Levin Trust to Michael Max

$121,000; 1101 Pleasant Run Dr Unit 1009, Wheeling; Sold on March 30, 2023; Olga May to Pura Vida Properties LLC

