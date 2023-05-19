Chocolate lovers indulge at annual Long Grove fest
Updated 5/19/2023 6:09 PM
Chocolate lovers indulged their taste buds on the first day of the notable Chocolate Fest Friday along the historic streets and parkways of downtown Long Grove.
The cocoa-crazed family festival, which runs through Sunday, offers a range of treats from hot chocolate eats to cold chocolate drinks.
Aside from the chocolate-infused cuisine, visitors can participate in other chocolate-infused experiences including live music, games, artists, and activities.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Historic Downtown Long Grove, 145 Old McHenry Road.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.