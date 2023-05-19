 

Chocolate lovers indulge at annual Long Grove fest

      Plastic representations of chocolate covered strawberries, bananas and cheesecake treats were on display at the Strawberry Patch during the Long Grove Chocolate Fest Friday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Don Miller of Glendale Heights enjoys a strawberry parfait from the Strawberry Patch at the Long Grove Chocolate Fest Friday. The festival returns to the historic streets and parkways of downtown Long Grove through Sunday. It includes live music, family activities, chocolate vendors, and chocolate experiences. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      A perfect day for enjoying a leisurely afternoon during the Long Grove Chocolate Fest Friday. The festival returns to the historic streets and parkways of downtown Long Grove through Sunday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      People peruse the vendors at the Long Grove Chocolate Fest Friday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/19/2023 6:09 PM

Chocolate lovers indulged their taste buds on the first day of the notable Chocolate Fest Friday along the historic streets and parkways of downtown Long Grove.

The cocoa-crazed family festival, which runs through Sunday, offers a range of treats from hot chocolate eats to cold chocolate drinks. 

 

Aside from the chocolate-infused cuisine, visitors can participate in other chocolate-infused experiences including live music, games, artists, and activities.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Historic Downtown Long Grove, 145 Old McHenry Road.

