Chocolate lovers indulge at annual Long Grove fest

Chocolate lovers indulged their taste buds on the first day of the notable Chocolate Fest Friday along the historic streets and parkways of downtown Long Grove.

The cocoa-crazed family festival, which runs through Sunday, offers a range of treats from hot chocolate eats to cold chocolate drinks.

Aside from the chocolate-infused cuisine, visitors can participate in other chocolate-infused experiences including live music, games, artists, and activities.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Historic Downtown Long Grove, 145 Old McHenry Road.