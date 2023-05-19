 

Brookfield Zoo's longtime resident black rhino euthanized due to kidney disease

  • Nakili, an eastern black rhinoceros at Brookfield Zoo, was euthanized Wednesday at the age of 33.

    Nakili, an eastern black rhinoceros at Brookfield Zoo, was euthanized Wednesday at the age of 33. Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Posted5/19/2023 1:00 AM

Nakili, an eastern black rhinoceros who for decades lived at Brookfield Zoo, was humanely euthanized Wednesday due to worsening degenerative kidney disease.

The 33-year-old pachyderm was the oldest male eastern black rhino living in an accredited North American zoo and arrived at Brookfield in 1994 when he was 4 years old, Chicago Zoological Society officials said.

 

"Nakili was a favorite among the animal care staff, volunteers and zoogoers," Joan Daniels, the zoo's senior director of hoofed mammal care and conservation, said in a statement.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 