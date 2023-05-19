Brookfield Zoo's longtime resident black rhino euthanized due to kidney disease
Posted5/19/2023 1:00 AM
Nakili, an eastern black rhinoceros who for decades lived at Brookfield Zoo, was humanely euthanized Wednesday due to worsening degenerative kidney disease.
The 33-year-old pachyderm was the oldest male eastern black rhino living in an accredited North American zoo and arrived at Brookfield in 1994 when he was 4 years old, Chicago Zoological Society officials said.
"Nakili was a favorite among the animal care staff, volunteers and zoogoers," Joan Daniels, the zoo's senior director of hoofed mammal care and conservation, said in a statement.
