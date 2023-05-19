Batavia Public Library announces new executive director

The Batavia Public Library will welcome Josephine "Jo" Tucci as its next executive director.

Tucci comes to Batavia from the Lincolnwood Public Library District, where she has served as library director since September 2019. Tucci's first day will be June 12, according to a news release from the Batavia Public Library.

The board of trustees selected Tucci after a monthslong search effort, assisted by the Vernon Hills-based executive recruiting firm of John Keister & Associates.

"Josephine Tucci is passionate about libraries, community and the intersections between libraries and community," said Daniel Russo, president of the Board of Library Trustees. "The trustees are eager to work with Jo in building on the library's strengths and exploring additional ways to enhance services for the public."

After nearly 19 years at the library, Executive Director George H. Scheetz will retire from this position on June 9.

Previously, Tucci was a librarian with the Berwyn Public Library, where she also served in various managerial roles, including in reference services, outreach services and teen services.

"Batavia Public Library has an impressive and comprehensive collection, a beautiful, inviting space and wonderful staff who are the heart and soul of the library," Tucci said in the release. "I am so impressed with the board -- its support and vision for the library shows that they understand and appreciate the value of public libraries in communities."

Libraries provide important opportunities for civic engagement, Tucci said in the release, and she is excited to hear from patrons, staff and community members about their visions for the library.

"I really look forward to getting to know the staff and community better in the coming months. It is always interesting to see how things work behind the scenes and what types of materials and services are most popular with patrons. As we create a new strategic plan for the library, we will discover new and innovative ways the library can evolve and grow and best serve Batavia," she said in the release.

Tucci is the mother of four: three sons, Charlie, Hank and Sam, all 23, and one daughter, Madeline, 19. She was born in Peoria and grew up in Glen Ellyn. Tucci and her partner, John Winans, plan to relocate to Kane County, the release stated.

"Batavia is such a bustling and vibrant community and I can't wait to explore its neighborhoods, shops and local businesses," Tucci said in the release. "Batavia Public Library provides such a wonderful and inclusive space for residents to come together and learn, create, reflect and connect with each other. There is something for everyone at Batavia Public Library so come join the fun."

Visit the library's website at BataviaPublicLibrary.org for more information. The library is located at 10 S. Batavia Ave.