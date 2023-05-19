Batavia officials to discuss goals, vision for downtown
Updated 5/19/2023 1:52 PM
The Batavia City Council committee of the whole, the plan commission and the Historic Preservation Commission will have a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the city's vision and goals for the downtown, as it updates its Downtown Plan. The meeting is at the Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave.
