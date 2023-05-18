U46 considering former Sherman Hospital campus for school site

The former Sherman Hospital campus in Elgin was identified as a potential site by U-46 because of its size, location in the center of the district and in a neighborhood with several students, according to a district statement.

Elgin Area Unit District 46 is looking at the potential purchase of the former Sherman Hospital campus north of downtown Elgin. Board members approved a nonbinding letter of intent on the property to allow for additional review. Daily Herald file photo, 2019

Elgin Area Unit District 46 officials are considering the purchase of the former Sherman Hospital property.

School board members this week approved a nonbinding letter of intent and said they are studying the 14-acre property, located at 901 Center Street in Elgin, to determine if it suits the district's needs. Though the property has been inspected, the letter of intent allows for a deeper review before the district decides to purchase.

"It would be appropriate for a future school use supporting either an elementary or middle school or a Pre-K center if desired by the board of education," Ann Williams, the district's deputy superintendent of operations, told board members.

In April, voters approved $179 million to help replace five elementary schools; two of which date back to the 1800s.

Sue Kerr, U-46 school board president, noted the property is near McKinley Elementary School, one of the two schools that date back to the 1800s.

The property also is near two middle schools that Kerr said are "very limited on land." The district is in the process of switching to full middle schools. Currently, sixth grade students are at the elementary schools while seventh and eighth grade students are in the middle schools. The district plans to eventually move all sixth grade students to the middle schools.

Though the board discussed the property in closed session before voting publicly Monday, board member Dawn Martin abstained from voting on the letter of intent, indicating not enough detail was provided.

"While I appreciate the location of the property, I struggle with putting time and resources with something so ill-defined," Martin said in explaining her decision to abstain.

Board member Melissa Owens also expressed concern about the process but ultimately voted yes on the letter of intent.

"This doesn't bind the board to anything at this point, and I do believe it's in our best interest to go through the feasibility and do our due diligence on the property," Owens said. "However, I have concerns about the direction that we have at this point with this property ... but it's worth it to the feasibility and due diligence to see if the property is usable."

In a statement, U-46 said the property was identified because of the acreage available for a school. The statement also noted the property is located in the center of the district and a neighborhood with several students.

The district is expected to share an update about the property in June.