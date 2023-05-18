 

Public mourning continues for four Buffalo Grove High students killed in crash

  • Mourners gather Thursday morning in Wheeling near the scene of a three-vehicle crash that killed four teens.

      Mourners gather Thursday morning in Wheeling near the scene of a three-vehicle crash that killed four teens. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • A teen kneels Thursday morning in front of a makeshift memorial created in Wheeling near the site of a crash that killed four Buffalo Grove High School students Tuesday night.

      A teen kneels Thursday morning in front of a makeshift memorial created in Wheeling near the site of a crash that killed four Buffalo Grove High School students Tuesday night. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • Dozens of teenage and adult mourners gathered Thursday morning at the site of a memorial to four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a crash Tuesday night in Wheeling.

      Dozens of teenage and adult mourners gathered Thursday morning at the site of a memorial to four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a crash Tuesday night in Wheeling. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • Balloons, flowers, candles and photos line a fence Thursday morning in Wheeling near the site of a crash that claimed the lives of four Buffalo Grove High School students.

      Balloons, flowers, candles and photos line a fence Thursday morning in Wheeling near the site of a crash that claimed the lives of four Buffalo Grove High School students. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • Signs and photos paying tribute to the four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a crash Tuesday night in Wheeling are posted on a fence near the scene.

      Signs and photos paying tribute to the four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a crash Tuesday night in Wheeling are posted on a fence near the scene. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • Dozens of teenage and adult mourners gathered Thursday morning at the site of a memorial to four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a crash Tuesday night in Wheeling.

      Dozens of teenage and adult mourners gathered Thursday morning at the site of a memorial to four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a crash Tuesday night in Wheeling. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 5/18/2023 11:09 AM

A huge crowd of teenage and adult mourners surrounded a makeshift memorial in Wheeling Thursday morning at the site of a crash that claimed the lives of four Buffalo Grove High School students Tuesday night.

Three of the teens who were fatally injured in the Tuesday-night crash were Wheeling residents: Richard De Ita, 18; Kevin R. Hernandez-Teran, 17; and Jesus Rodriguez, 16. The fourth was 17-year-old Ricky Barcenas of Arlington Heights.

 

The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. at Dundee and Schoenbeck roads, not far from the high school the teens attended.

De Ita was driving a black Ford Explorer in which all the teens were riding, police said. A fifth teen in the Explorer was injured but survived.

The Explorer was heading east on Dundee Road when it went through a red light and struck a silver Genesis that was turning from northbound Schoenbeck onto westbound Dundee, police said. The Explorer then hit a blue Ford Edge on Dundee that was preparing to go south on Schoenbeck.

The drivers of two other vehicles in the crash were injured but survived.

Buffalo Grove High was closed Wednesday and again Thursday because of a small fire on Tuesday, but counselors are available for students on campus, Northwest Suburban High School District 214 officials said. Classes are expected to resume Friday.

Online fundraisers have been established to pay for the funeral expenses for Barcenas, Rodriguez, Hernandez-Teran and De Ita.

The crash remains under investigation.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 