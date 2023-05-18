New pickleball courts open in Naperville
Updated 5/18/2023 10:49 AM
The Naperville Park District has opened the Rothermel Family Pickleball Courts at Frontier Sports Complex in Naperville.
Located on the east side of the complex at 3380 Cedar Glen Road, the new facility offers six pickleball courts for public use.
Partial funding for the project was provided through a $100,000 grant from the Rothermel Family Fund of DuPage Foundation. The overall cost of the project was expected to be about $564,000 and include renovation of two existing basketball courts.
Fencing with windscreens, asphalt paving, landscaping, a shelter and furniture also were scheduled to be included.
The park district will host an opening celebration at 5 p.m. June 13, at Frontier Sports Complex.
