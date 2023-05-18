Naperville Memorial Day Parade to feature 50 units
Updated 5/18/2023 5:54 PM
The Naperville Memorial Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. May 29.
Fifty units will march in the event in downtown Naperville. The route will follow Jackson Avenue east and north on Washington Street and then turns east on Benton Avenue before finishing at Central Park.
A Memorial Day observance and wreath laying will follow from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Central Park.
Several ceremonies will be held in the morning in Naperville leading up to the parade, including at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial, the GAR Monument in Naperville Cemetery, Veterans Park, Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, and Burlington Square Park.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.