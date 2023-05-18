Public mourning continues for four Buffalo Grove High students killed in crash

A huge crowd of teenage and adult mourners surrounded a makeshift memorial in Wheeling Thursday morning at the site of a crash that claimed the lives of four Buffalo Grove High School students Tuesday night.

Three of the teens who were fatally injured in the Tuesday-night crash were Wheeling residents: Richard De Ita, 18; Kevin R. Hernandez-Teran, 17; and Jesus Rodriguez, 16. The fourth was 17-year-old Ricky Barcenas of Arlington Heights.

The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. at Dundee and Schoenbeck roads, not far from the high school the teens attended.

De Ita was driving a black Ford Explorer in which all the teens were riding, police said. A fifth teen in the Explorer was injured but survived.

The Explorer was heading east on Dundee Road when it went through a red light and struck a silver Genesis that was turning from northbound Schoenbeck onto westbound Dundee, police said. The Explorer then hit a blue Ford Edge on Dundee that was preparing to go south on Schoenbeck.

The drivers of two other vehicles in the crash were injured but survived.

Buffalo Grove High was closed Wednesday and again Thursday because of a small fire on Tuesday, but counselors are available for students on campus, Northwest Suburban High School District 214 officials said. Classes are expected to resume Friday.

Online fundraisers have been established to pay for the funeral expenses for Barcenas, Rodriguez, Hernandez-Teran and De Ita.

The crash remains under investigation.