 

Fire destroys Barrington Hills home, kills family dog

  • A Fox River Grove Fire Protection District crew fights a blaze at this home Thursday on Cross Timber Road in Barrington Hills.

    A Fox River Grove Fire Protection District crew fights a blaze at this home Thursday on Cross Timber Road in Barrington Hills. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

 
By Griffin Krueger
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 5/18/2023 10:44 PM

A family dog was killed Thursday in a fire that ravaged a home in Barrington Hills.

Fox River Grove Fire Protection District crews were dispatched to the home at 5 Cross Timber Road at 2:01 p.m. and found a fire in the garage spreading to other parts of the home, according to a news release.

 

Several neighboring departments were called for assistance. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

Initial reports said the home, which was valued at $1 million, appeared to be a total loss.

Firefighters left the scene at 8:18 p.m. after the last hotspots had been extinguished.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 