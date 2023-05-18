Fire destroys Barrington Hills home, kills family dog

A Fox River Grove Fire Protection District crew fights a blaze at this home Thursday on Cross Timber Road in Barrington Hills. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A family dog was killed Thursday in a fire that ravaged a home in Barrington Hills.

Fox River Grove Fire Protection District crews were dispatched to the home at 5 Cross Timber Road at 2:01 p.m. and found a fire in the garage spreading to other parts of the home, according to a news release.

Several neighboring departments were called for assistance. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

Initial reports said the home, which was valued at $1 million, appeared to be a total loss.

Firefighters left the scene at 8:18 p.m. after the last hotspots had been extinguished.